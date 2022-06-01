Spontex Handy Sensitive Disposable Gloves 20 Pack

Spontex Handy Sensitive disposable gloves are latex free and hypoallergenic* disposable gloves suitable for the most sensitive skin. Made from soft stretch vinyl, they mould to the shape of the hand resulting in enhanced sensitivity and feeling. With antivirus and antibacterial protection, the gloves provide a protective layer that prevents viruses and other microorganisms from coming into contact with the skin. They are ideal for a range of tasks such as cleaning, gardening, DIY, hair colouring, beauty, polishing shoes, car maintenance and pet care. They are specially designed to fit either hand and easy to put on and take off. Pop a pack in the car in case you need protection whilst out and about. 20 disposable gloves. One size. Composition: Vinyl (latex free) disposable gloves. Powder free. Suitable for people with natural latex protein allergies. Spontex disposable gloves can be recycled! We're proud to have partnered with TerraCycle© to keep our disposable gloves out of landfill. Please visit www.spontex.co.uk/recycle to find out more about our scheme and to sign up! The handy dispenser pack, which is perfect to pop in the car in case you need protection whilst out and about, is now 100% recyclable with your usual household recycling. We have switched from a plastic pack to a 100% recyclable pack made from recycled cardboard, saving 1.4 tonnes of plastic per year.** At Spontex, we think your hands are so precious they deserve the best. That is why we design and test our products to the highest standard. We are constantly looking for better solutions to protect your hands and keep them soft and beautiful. *Study conducted by the Idea laboratory on people for 14 days and controlled by dermatologists. ** Based on internal studies for the sales of Handy Sensitive packs (20 pieces) realised by Spontex UK for 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Spontex® develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their range of clever cleaning products includes cloths, scourers, gloves and mops, all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier.

For the most sensitive skin. Hypoallergenic* & dermatologically tested. Certified antivirus and antibacterial. Latex free and powder free. Enhanced sensitivity and feeling.

Produce of

Made in China