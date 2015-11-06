By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 24H Mechanical Timer

4(29)Write a review
Tesco 24H Mechanical Timer
£ 5.50
£5.50/each

  • This energy saving 24hr mechanical segment timer can be set to turn an appliance on or off at the required time. This mechanical timer features a switch and power neon indicator. For UK use only.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

29 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Energy saving timer

1 stars

The timer is not working. We went away and it did not work. Caused a lot of stress and safety issue as light did not come on. Very disappointed. How do I return or exchange it? As no invoice. Would like one that works. Please advice and help. Thanks

Efficient

4 stars

Now that the nights are drawing in, I bought this timer to activate a light in my front room. The settings are small but it does the job.

Ideal timer plug

5 stars

Bought this recently to replace a broken one. Nice compact timer plug and easy to use, only problem I would say is that the notches you press down to set the timer are very small, elderly or less sighted people may struggle, otherwise very happy

Perfect

5 stars

It works perfectly, does exactly what it says on the tin!

timer

5 stars

bought this to control electricity to my motor home when parked on the drive.Works very well

Does what it should

5 stars

Does what it should, and is very easy to operate. Cheapest model I have seen, but just as good.

Disappointed

2 stars

The item delivered was not as displayed on the website. Very disappointed as timer display is really small and numbers are not visible. complete waist of time.

Easy to Use

5 stars

I bought three of these for various uses by myself and an elderly relative with dementia to automatically turn off and on appliances and it does exactly what it says on the tin (website said batteries not included should have said not needed obviously as item is a simple mechanical timer)

Good little timer

5 stars

It does what it says it's a timer not too noisy, I'm happy with it.

Good value - does the job

4 stars

Very straight forward to use, good for security. Is good product. Reliable

