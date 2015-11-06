Tesco 24H Mechanical Timer

Energy saving timer
The timer is not working. We went away and it did not work. Caused a lot of stress and safety issue as light did not come on. Very disappointed. How do I return or exchange it? As no invoice. Would like one that works. Please advice and help. Thanks
Efficient
Now that the nights are drawing in, I bought this timer to activate a light in my front room. The settings are small but it does the job.
Ideal timer plug
Bought this recently to replace a broken one. Nice compact timer plug and easy to use, only problem I would say is that the notches you press down to set the timer are very small, elderly or less sighted people may struggle, otherwise very happy
Perfect
It works perfectly, does exactly what it says on the tin!
timer
bought this to control electricity to my motor home when parked on the drive.Works very well
Does what it should
Does what it should, and is very easy to operate. Cheapest model I have seen, but just as good.
Disappointed
The item delivered was not as displayed on the website. Very disappointed as timer display is really small and numbers are not visible. complete waist of time.
Easy to Use
I bought three of these for various uses by myself and an elderly relative with dementia to automatically turn off and on appliances and it does exactly what it says on the tin (website said batteries not included should have said not needed obviously as item is a simple mechanical timer)
Good little timer
It does what it says it's a timer not too noisy, I'm happy with it.
Good value - does the job
Very straight forward to use, good for security. Is good product. Reliable