Tesco Oaty Rounds Biscuits 300G

Tesco Oaty Rounds Biscuits 300G
£ 0.45
£0.15/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy295kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1966kJ / 469kcal

Product Description

  Oat biscuits.
  NOBBLY & CRUMBLY. Carefully baked for a dunkable golden treat Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes and making them the best they can be.
  • NOBBLY & CRUMBLY. Carefully baked for a dunkable golden treat
  Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oats (41%), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 20 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (15g)
Energy1966kJ / 469kcal295kJ / 70kcal
Fat20.2g3.0g
Saturates7.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate61.9g9.3g
Sugars22.7g3.4g
Fibre5.1g0.8g
Protein7.4g1.1g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Please get some more stock in ......

5 stars

Excellent biscuit. Better than the big brand alternative. BUT WHY ARE THEY UNAVAILABLE???

Biscuit blues.

5 stars

My wife suffers with M.S. and also Chrones and Colitis. She has trouble with many food items but not with these biscuits. We were purchasing them first in boxes of 12 and them 24 when they changed the RRP. Its good to find somthing she realy likes and does not upset her digestion. Shame they are no longer available.

Some really nice cheap biscuits. Quite honestly we

5 stars

Some really nice cheap biscuits. Quite honestly we prefer these over other brands.

Great Biccies

5 stars

Wonderful biccies for vegetarians and for dunking in a cup of tea or coffee if one wishes to do so. These biscuits serve the time of not dropping into the tea or coffee cup before one wishes to eat a biscuit and drink a sip from a hot cup of tea or coffee particularly when it's cold weather. Oaty Rounds are also exceptionally good in other recipes if ground or flattened as a base for any type of cheesecake or similar type of dessert. They are great as a sprinkle on top of or in the middle of a trifle. An exceptionally good price for a pack of biccies which are of an exceptionally good quality and are worth sharing with others (the biccies not the comment).

oaty goodness. good snack with a cuppa

5 stars

oaty goodness. good snack with a cuppa

Really tasty and dairy free too!

5 stars

Really tasty and dairy free too!

As good as more expensive brands

5 stars

I prefer to the more expensive brands as they don't crumble quite as much and the texture, i think, is better. I mainly buy as they are a good price.

Lovely taste

5 stars

These are lovely biscuits. They fill an empty space very well

The Best Oaty Biscuit Around

5 stars

Very good value for these really nice oaty biscuits.

Good Plain Inexpensive Biscuit

4 stars

Great if you just want something basic. Very tasty.

