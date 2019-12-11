Tesco Oaty Rounds Biscuits 300G

Please get some more stock in ......
Excellent biscuit. Better than the big brand alternative. BUT WHY ARE THEY UNAVAILABLE???
Biscuit blues.
My wife suffers with M.S. and also Chrones and Colitis. She has trouble with many food items but not with these biscuits. We were purchasing them first in boxes of 12 and them 24 when they changed the RRP. Its good to find somthing she realy likes and does not upset her digestion. Shame they are no longer available.
Some really nice cheap biscuits. Quite honestly we
Some really nice cheap biscuits. Quite honestly we prefer these over other brands.
Great Biccies
Wonderful biccies for vegetarians and for dunking in a cup of tea or coffee if one wishes to do so. These biscuits serve the time of not dropping into the tea or coffee cup before one wishes to eat a biscuit and drink a sip from a hot cup of tea or coffee particularly when it's cold weather. Oaty Rounds are also exceptionally good in other recipes if ground or flattened as a base for any type of cheesecake or similar type of dessert. They are great as a sprinkle on top of or in the middle of a trifle. An exceptionally good price for a pack of biccies which are of an exceptionally good quality and are worth sharing with others (the biccies not the comment).
oaty goodness. good snack with a cuppa
oaty goodness. good snack with a cuppa
Really tasty and dairy free too!
Really tasty and dairy free too!
As good as more expensive brands
I prefer to the more expensive brands as they don't crumble quite as much and the texture, i think, is better. I mainly buy as they are a good price.
Lovely taste
These are lovely biscuits. They fill an empty space very well
The Best Oaty Biscuit Around
Very good value for these really nice oaty biscuits.
Good Plain Inexpensive Biscuit
Great if you just want something basic. Very tasty.