Garnier Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Self-Tanning Face Mist 75Ml

great idea if it actually worked.
I bought this product to make myself look a slight bit tan however there was no result at all. My face just looked shiny and felt very sticky.
Really good product.
This was such a good product. I have very fair skin and was a little nervous to try this incase it left me looking orange or streaky however it didn't at all!! It looks very beautiful and natural when applied and lasted very well on my face as I am terrible for touching my face a lot, normally can't get my make up to stay on! Will definitely recommend this product and will be trying more from garnier's self tanning range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to use
This spray tan was easy to use and left me with a really nice glowing look to my skin. I’m normally fairly pale and this gave me the glow I need. Would definitely recommend to my freinds and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to use
Quick and easy although I did struggle to spray it over my face! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Self Tan Face Mist LIGHT
Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Self Tan Face Mist LIGHT This is a Fantastic product easy to use just before your night out its an absolutely brilliant product and would definitely recommend that everyone should use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely product makes my face glow ! Definitely rec
Lovely product makes my face glow ! Definitely recommended x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Didn't work for me
Love the look and size of the Ambre solaire no streaks bronzer self tan face mist it came in a lovely spray bottle in a perfect handbag size it smelt lovely the instructions were easy to use. I chose the light shade as I'm not particularly dark but I really wasn't overly impressed with this face mist at all I've tried a few times but each time it's been streaky on me so I definitely won't be purchasing this item [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
No facial streaks!
I have used quite a few facial tanning sprays and this is one of the few that doesn’t leave streaks on my face! Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Face tan mist
The face mist produced a nice even sun-kissed colour but it didn't smell too obviously fake tan like.I applied by spraying it into my hands and then spreading the product on my face as I wasn't confident spraying it directly onto my face. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This product is great
I have used this on my face and my legs I find it helps my natural tan stay longer aswell as my fake tan . Definitely would recommend this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]