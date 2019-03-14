By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Self-Tanning Face Mist 75Ml

4.5(120)Write a review
Garnier Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Self-Tanning Face Mist 75Ml
£ 8.50
£11.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Dark Self Tan Face Mist
  • Achieve that desired sun-kissed tan all year round
  • Sprays a fine mist, easily covering hard to reach areas
  • Quick drying, streak free tan with no need to rub it in
  • Garnier Natural Bronzer offers a rapid tan experience. Powered with a tanning active of plant origin and nourishing oil, it gives a natural-looking, healthy glow.
  • The Self-Tan Body Mist delivers an ultra-fine mist for optimal even coverage. Enriched with nourishing apricot oil, it provides a streak-free, natural-looking tan that lasts up to one week*
  • *Instrumental test, 21 people.
  • Garnier Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer uses naturally derived self-tanning ingredients to give your skin a beautiful, natural looking tan. The Natural Bronzer products deliver results in an hour, that last up to a week.
  • Goes well with
  • 3600540784995 Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Medium Self Tan Body Mist 150ml
  • 3600542205924 Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self Tan Dry Oil 150ml
  • 3600540304414 Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self Tan Face Wipes 5.6ml
  • Quick drying tanning mist
  • Results in 1 hour
  • Lasts up to 1 week
  • Enriched with nourishing apricot oil
  • Natural looking tan
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

736610 4, Aqua / Water, Dimethyl Ether, Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citral, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Coumarin, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

  • 4 easy steps to a natural-looking tan:
  • 1. Exfoliate skin
  • 2. Ensure skin is dry before applying.
  • 3. Shake before use. Tie your hair away from your face and close your eyes. Keeping your eyes closed, hold the can 40cm away from your face and spray for up to 3 seconds while moving the can from left to right. Allow to dry without rubbing in. Wash your hands thoroughly.
  • 4. Use a cotton bud to clean your eyebrows, and wash your hands.
  • Allow tan to develop for 1 hour*. No need to wash off. Re-apply as desired to achieve a deeper tan.
  • *Instrumental test, 21 people

Name and address

  • TSA 75000 93584 St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • TSA 75000 93584 St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Net Contents

75ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

120 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

great idea if it actually worked.

1 stars

I bought this product to make myself look a slight bit tan however there was no result at all. My face just looked shiny and felt very sticky.

Really good product.

5 stars

This was such a good product. I have very fair skin and was a little nervous to try this incase it left me looking orange or streaky however it didn't at all!! It looks very beautiful and natural when applied and lasted very well on my face as I am terrible for touching my face a lot, normally can't get my make up to stay on! Will definitely recommend this product and will be trying more from garnier's self tanning range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

4 stars

This spray tan was easy to use and left me with a really nice glowing look to my skin. I’m normally fairly pale and this gave me the glow I need. Would definitely recommend to my freinds and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

4 stars

Quick and easy although I did struggle to spray it over my face! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Self Tan Face Mist LIGHT

5 stars

Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Self Tan Face Mist LIGHT This is a Fantastic product easy to use just before your night out its an absolutely brilliant product and would definitely recommend that everyone should use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product makes my face glow ! Definitely rec

4 stars

Lovely product makes my face glow ! Definitely recommended x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didn't work for me

3 stars

Love the look and size of the Ambre solaire no streaks bronzer self tan face mist it came in a lovely spray bottle in a perfect handbag size it smelt lovely the instructions were easy to use. I chose the light shade as I'm not particularly dark but I really wasn't overly impressed with this face mist at all I've tried a few times but each time it's been streaky on me so I definitely won't be purchasing this item [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No facial streaks!

4 stars

I have used quite a few facial tanning sprays and this is one of the few that doesn’t leave streaks on my face! Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Face tan mist

3 stars

The face mist produced a nice even sun-kissed colour but it didn't smell too obviously fake tan like.I applied by spraying it into my hands and then spreading the product on my face as I wasn't confident spraying it directly onto my face. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product is great

5 stars

I have used this on my face and my legs I find it helps my natural tan stay longer aswell as my fake tan . Definitely would recommend this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 120 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Medium Self Tan Body Mist 150ml

£ 11.50
£7.67/100ml

Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Self Tan Face Wipes 5.6ml

£ 1.50
£26.79/100ml

St Moriz Professional Mist Medium 150Ml

£ 5.00
£3.34/100ml

Dove Dermaspa Medium / Dark Gradual Self Tan 200Ml

£ 6.95
£3.48/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here