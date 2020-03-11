Garnier Ambre Solaire Kids Spray Spf 50 200Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Offers protection against UVA & UVB with a SPF50+
- Features the patented Mexoryl® SX & Mexoryl® XL filtration system
- Sun spray with a water-resistant formula
- Garnier Ambre Solaire Kids High Protection Sun Spray SPF50+ provides advanced protection against UVA and UVB rays.
- A formula specifically designed to help protect kids' delicate skin; the formula is hypoallergenic and very water resistant. Tested under paediatric control.
- The filtration system features Mexoryl® SX + Mexoryl® XL to help protect against:
- UVB: Immediate sun-induced skin damage
- UVA: long-term sun-induced skin damage and premature skin-ageing.
- Formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays.
- Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
- Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
- Very high protection (SPF50+)
- Advanced UVA and UVB protection
- Children's delicate skin
- Hypoallergenic
- Tested under paediatric control
- Very water resistant
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Alcohol Denat., Propylene Glycol, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Homosalate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Polyester-5, Parfum / Fragrance, Tocopherol, PEG-8 Laurate, Ethylenediamine / Stearyl Dimer Dilinoleate Copolymer, Triethanolamine, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates Copolymer, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Usage recommendations
- Apply the sunscreen product just before sun exposure.
- Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling.
- Use sunscreen products that offer sufficient protection for your skin.
- Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous.
- Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight.
- Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection.
- Avoid sun exposure at peak hours.
- Keep children well covered, including hat, T-shirt and sunglasses.
- Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.
- Avoid contact with fabrics.
Name and address
- Garnier,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- Garnier,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- 0800 085 4378 (UK)
- 1800 818 678 (ROI)
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020