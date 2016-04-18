Cleaning instructions: Water based paints: Rinse in clean water. Oil/solvent base paints. Rinse in white spirit or thinning base/solvent. Then wash in warm water in detergent. Dry away from direct heat.

High-quality paintbrush is suitable for use with varnishes also

Tesco Loss Free Brush 3" High-quality paintbrush is suitable for use with varnishes also Bristles are made from synthetic filaments & won't fall loose Features a 16cm soft touch handle in grey with 8cm bristles. L24xW9cm

