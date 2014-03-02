By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Loss Free 5 Pack Brush Set

5(9)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Bi-material soft grip handles & bristles that won't fall out as you paint
  • Synthetic filaments ideal for use with emulsion or gloss paints
  • Includes 12mm, 25mm, 38mm & 2x 50mm brushes

  • This brush set comes in an assortment of 5, with bristles that will not shed while in use. These paint brushes feature a comfortable soft grip handle and come in 12mm, 26mm, 38mm and 2x 50mm acrylic sizes.

Information

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

first class

5 stars

very ergonomic and easy to use for long periods, great set for a great price

Paint Brushes

4 stars

They are good for the price paid.

Excellent brushes

5 stars

These brushes really do not shed their bristles, which takes away that annoyance of having to repeatedly disturb your paint surface. The grip on the handle is great too.........no more blisters!

Good Value for Money

5 stars

Nice brushes to use - easy to hold. Brush head stays solid without splitting after use. Washes out easily in water, depending on which paint is used.

great quality and value!!

5 stars

really great item perfect for walls and woodwork! wash really well

Great brushes, excellent price

5 stars

I bought these for some gloss work, no bristles loss, great brushes.

well worth the money

5 stars

well worth the money. don,t leave hairs all over. you can just throw away cheap enough, can not fault,

Did what it said

5 stars

I don't buy expensive brushes now as I find them a waste of money. I have bought brand name "loss free" brushes before and have been disappointed. I was really surprised by these brushes though. They really were loss free! Normally I just use the brushes once and throw them away, but these will be getting used again. Well done Tesco!

great quality

5 stars

very happy with this product

