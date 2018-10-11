By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Walnuts 100G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Organic Walnuts 100G
£ 2.50
£25.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy894kJ 217kcal
    11%
  • Fat20.6g
    29%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2979kJ / 722kcal

Product Description

  • Organic walnuts kernels.
  • HIGH IN MANGANESE Harvested at the peak of the season for a rounded, mildly bitter flavour
  HIGH IN MANGANESE Harvested at the peak of the season for a rounded, mildly bitter flavour
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, other nuts, sesame seeds and soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of ----

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2979kJ / 722kcal894kJ / 217kcal
Fat68.5g20.6g
Saturates6.4g1.9g
Carbohydrate8.5g2.6g
Sugars2.0g0.6g
Fibre6.2g1.9g
Protein14.7g4.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Manganese3.4mg (170%NRV)1.0mg (50%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.













1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Could eat anything

5 stars

Great with a cup of tea mixed with sultanas

