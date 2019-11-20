By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Winiary Liquid Seasoning 210G

Winiary Liquid Seasoning 210G
£ 0.95
£0.45/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Liquid Seasoning
  • Do you want to bring out the depth of taste and aroma of your soups, sauces and salads? Our liquid seasoning will add a great flavour to everyday dishes.
  • The WINIARY brand has been known to Poles for 75 years. The products in the portfolio are synonymous with home cooking, family atmosphere and a great combination of traditional Polish taste with an inspiring and contemporary approach to cooking. Included in the range are our soups, broths, sauces, mayonnaises, instant dishes, jelly and puddings - altogether 20 different culinary products that allow you to cook a tasty home-cooked meal in a quick and easy way. Whether you prefer traditional or contemporary cooking, WINIARY is here to help!
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium '5 Ribonucleotides), Vinegar, Glucose, Flavourings (with Celery)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: see side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening.

Importer address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

20 x 210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy:78 kJ/18 kcal
Fat:nil
of which saturates:nil
Carbohydrate:2.2g
of which sugars:0.9g
Fibre:nil
Protein:2.4g
Salt:22.48g

