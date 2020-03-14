By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fabric Dressing Strips 10'S 10 X 6Cm

1 Review
Tesco Fabric Dressing Strips 10'S 10 X 6Cm
£ 1.00
£0.10/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Fabric Strips
  Tesco Health Fabric Strips provide durable protection from dirt and germs and are breathable to aid healing. The strips can be cut to the exact size required and use a low allergy, latex free adhesive so are kind to skin.
  • Soft, durable and breathable to aid healing. Cut to size.
  • Tesco Health Fabric Strips provide durable protection from dirt and germs and are breathable to aid healing. The strips can be cut to the exact size required and use a low allergy, latex free adhesive so are kind to skin.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place Contents: 10 strips 10cm x 6cm

Produce of

Produced in China, Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  Clean and dry wound and surrounding area. Cut strip to desired length Position pad over wound and press down the edges firmly without stretching. Change the dressing as required, at least daily.

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Net Contents

10 Strips

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Very poor adhesion

1 stars

The adhesive quality is very poor with the result that the plaster starts to off after about two hours.

