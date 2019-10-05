By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Unsalted Butter 250G

Tesco Organic Unsalted Butter 250G
£ 1.85
£7.40/kg
2 teaspoons
  • Energy306kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3062kJ / 745kcal

Product Description

  • Organic unsalted butter. Minimum 80% milk fat.
  • 100% British Milk. Milk from cows who are free to graze on a grass rich diet
  • 100% British Milk. Milk from cows who are free to graze on a grass rich diet
  • Organic
  • 100% British milk
  • Milk from cows who are free to graze on a grass-rich diet
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Minimum 80% Milk Fat

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator.

Number of uses

Pack contains 25 servings

Recycling info

Foil. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy3062kJ / 745kcal306kJ / 74kcal
Fat82.2g8.2g
Saturates52.1g5.2g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.1g
Sugars0.6g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.6g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant for making Jamie Oliver scones

5 stars

Rich creamy butter for your baking needs. Perfect for making scones with. Also it's nice in home made mash potatoes too.

