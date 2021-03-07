We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco English Unsalted Block Butter 250G

4.9(20)
Tesco English Unsalted Block Butter 250G

£ 1.48
£5.92/kg

10g butter contains
  • Energy306kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3062kJ / 745kcal

Product Description

  • Unsalted butter. Minimum 82% milk fat.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Butter (Milk)

Minimum 82% milk fat.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

25 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains10g butter contains
Energy3062kJ / 745kcal306kJ / 74kcal
Fat82.2g8.2g
Saturates52.1g5.2g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.1g
Sugars0.6g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.6g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 25 servings.--

20 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

It's fine.

4 stars

It's fine.

Very nice butter

5 stars

Very nice butter

Great quality

5 stars

Great quality butter

Simply great

5 stars

Great butter, use it for making buttercream, as ready made is awful, makes lovely buttercream, and lovely on toast, or anything you want butter on

This elevates everything

5 stars

This elevates everything

Good butter

4 stars

This butter is great value, we used to buy the salted version but have switched to the 'aren't I good not having salt' version. I don't know if the the lack of salt can have anything to do with it but we notice that after 2 - 3 weeks in the butter dish there is often a spot of mould showing through from the base despite being in a clean dish and not being in contact with any food. This is really odd and has not happened before with butter stored in the same way. So a great excuse for going back to the salted Tesco version.

Tasty & fresh. We love it.

5 stars

Tasty & fresh. We love it.

good

5 stars

good product

Really like the taste of this butter

5 stars

Really like the taste of this butter

Good quality

5 stars

As good as more expensive brands

