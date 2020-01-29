By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cling Film 350Mm X 25M

2.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Cling Film 350Mm X 25M
£ 1.25
£0.05/metre

Product Description

  • Tesco Cling Film
  • Tesco Cling Film 25m x 350mm Stretches, wraps and covers so your food stays fresh.
  • 25m x 350mm approx. Suitable for covering and wrapping all foods including fatty foods. Suitable for fridge and microwave together with general food wrapping.
  • Pack size: 25M

Information

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • To open, carefully insert knife under flap and slide along. Do not use fingers. Roll-hold tabs - Lift slightly before pushing in the perforated tabs located at either end of the box. Note: Find the start of roll before pushing in tabs. Easy start - The start of the roll is roughened to make finding it much easier.

Recycling info

Box. Paper widely recycled Tube. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25M

Using Product Information

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

very good quality

5 stars

very good quality

not as good as it used to be

3 stars

Last four packs for unexplained reason film looses its stickiness and becomes crinkly just over half way through pack

Always happy with this product

5 stars

Great cling film, been using this for years. Whenever I've had to buy elsewhere or used different cling film at relative's house I have been dissatisfied. The other people who have reviewed this product are talking nonsense!

Avoid. Cheap for a reason

1 stars

cheap for a reason - you end up throwing so much of it away as it is very very badly made and does not unroll properly. Avoid

Tears easily

2 stars

The old version was wonderful. It really stretched. This one doesn't. It tears far more quickly. This is not an improvement, Tesco.

Very Disappointed

1 stars

Have to say l was very disappointed with this roll. It tore to pieces and l could not unroll it. Very unlike Tesco products, but will not buy their cling film again.

High Hopes

2 stars

I am very disappointed with this cling film. At every use it needs to be unwrapped from the edges or it just unwraps to a dwindling piece. I changed from another own brand to Tesco because I thought that it might be a better quality; sadly this just frustrates me! I will have to keep trying until I find a cling film that unravels equally.

