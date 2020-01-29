Tesco Cling Film 350Mm X 25M

very good quality
not as good as it used to be
Last four packs for unexplained reason film looses its stickiness and becomes crinkly just over half way through pack
Always happy with this product
Great cling film, been using this for years. Whenever I've had to buy elsewhere or used different cling film at relative's house I have been dissatisfied. The other people who have reviewed this product are talking nonsense!
Avoid. Cheap for a reason
cheap for a reason - you end up throwing so much of it away as it is very very badly made and does not unroll properly. Avoid
Tears easily
The old version was wonderful. It really stretched. This one doesn't. It tears far more quickly. This is not an improvement, Tesco.
Very Disappointed
Have to say l was very disappointed with this roll. It tore to pieces and l could not unroll it. Very unlike Tesco products, but will not buy their cling film again.
High Hopes
I am very disappointed with this cling film. At every use it needs to be unwrapped from the edges or it just unwraps to a dwindling piece. I changed from another own brand to Tesco because I thought that it might be a better quality; sadly this just frustrates me! I will have to keep trying until I find a cling film that unravels equally.