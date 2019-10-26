By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Round Dish Brush Platinum

4.5(15)Write a review
Tesco Round Dish Brush Platinum
£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • Built-in scraper removes tough dirt & stains
  • Non-slip, rubber handle ensures a comfortable & secure grip, even when wet
  • Durable bristles
  • - Ergonomic soft handle for comfortable grip
  • - Soft nylon bristles for effective cleaning
  • - Hook for hanging up
  • - H26 X L7 X W5 cm
  • Tesco Dish Brush makes short work of tough stains when washing up. The nylon fill bristles power through dried food on plates and pans. The ergonomically-curved handle features a soft grip for comfort and is long enough to thoroughly clean the deepest of pots. For the hardest stains, there's a built-in scraper for heavy cleaning. It also includes a hook to hang the brush up, saving space around your sink and allowing it to dry effectively, reducing the risk of bacteria.
  • You should always read the label before consuming or using the product and never rely solely on the information presented here.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

15 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

New washing up brush moults from first use.

1 stars

Some of the black bristles come out too easily, bought it a few weeks for my dishes but decided to only use it for the cats' dishes glad i did! I won't be buying another of that type.

This brush is a bit on the small side, took me 6 h

2 stars

This brush is a bit on the small side, took me 6 hours to sweep our path.

Its A Washing Up Brush

5 stars

Its a washing up brush Its pretty sturdy and feels like it would last

Nice

5 stars

Nice, does its job well. Perfect for any chore. I bought 2 just in case.

the brush is a bit hard

4 stars

and they are sparse too, but the effectiveness is ok

Good brush

5 stars

Does what it's meant to scrubs dishes well! Not much elee to say really!

Does what is expected of a washing up brush

4 stars

Brought this as it was a good price it works very well, I like the shape it its. Not much you can say about a washing up brush but it does the job!

Effective, good value dish brush

5 stars

Does the job, and at a decent price. Good ergonomic shape and brushes are the right level of firmness.

Excellent Quality, Always Value for Money

5 stars

Great item, inexpensive and really good quality. Works like a dream on my dishes!

Great Item

4 stars

These are good quality at a fair price which allows me to replace them as soon as they start looking tired without breaking the bank!

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Tesco All Purpose Cloths 10 Pack

£ 1.05
£0.11/each

Tesco Non-Scratch Sponge Pan Cleaners 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Spontex Tough Scourers 4 Pack

£ 1.70
£0.43/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here