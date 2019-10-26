Tesco Round Dish Brush Platinum

New washing up brush moults from first use.
Some of the black bristles come out too easily, bought it a few weeks for my dishes but decided to only use it for the cats' dishes glad i did! I won't be buying another of that type.
This brush is a bit on the small side, took me 6 h
This brush is a bit on the small side, took me 6 hours to sweep our path.
Its A Washing Up Brush
Its a washing up brush Its pretty sturdy and feels like it would last
Nice
Nice, does its job well. Perfect for any chore. I bought 2 just in case.
the brush is a bit hard
and they are sparse too, but the effectiveness is ok
Good brush
Does what it's meant to scrubs dishes well! Not much elee to say really!
Does what is expected of a washing up brush
Brought this as it was a good price it works very well, I like the shape it its. Not much you can say about a washing up brush but it does the job!
Effective, good value dish brush
Does the job, and at a decent price. Good ergonomic shape and brushes are the right level of firmness.
Excellent Quality, Always Value for Money
Great item, inexpensive and really good quality. Works like a dream on my dishes!
Great Item
These are good quality at a fair price which allows me to replace them as soon as they start looking tired without breaking the bank!