Tesco Soft Grip Scrubbing Brush

4.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Soft Grip Scrubbing Brush
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • All purpose scrubbing brush
  • Non-slip grip & comfortable to hold
  • Made from plastic
  • - Hand Held Scrubbing Brush
  • - Soft Grip Handle
  • - H14 X L6 X W8.5
  • Perfect for scrubbing those stubborn stains, lightweight brush that helps with heavy duty cleaning.
Information

12 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish

2 stars

The bristles are really really hard and don't fall together properly.

Top brush

5 stars

Bought 2 of these to get muck off my walking boots and wellies. Keep one in car and one at home. Outstanding value and quality product.

Simple but effective

5 stars

I bought this good old fashioned scrubbing brush to clean my tiled bathroom floors that mopping did not clean properly. Result? Excellently clean tiled foots and one happy purchaser. So cheap but so effective! Excellent

Really useful itsm

5 stars

I bought it one month ago as I needed decent scrub. The grip is soft so I can easily control it and it doesn't hurt my hand. I use it frequently, quality is great and price is pretty good!

Well its a brush

5 stars

Does exactly what you'd expect, used it for removing cat hair from a rug. Yes it definitely a brush and definitely works

Durable

4 stars

I bought a couple as they are so cheap. Nice to find that they are hardwearing and sturdy enough for scrubbing stone and I use the other for scrubbing the bottom of my feet as Pumice stones don't do the job, due to my severe leather foot lol

Great Value

5 stars

Nice sturdy brush, ideal for brushing the stairs, just moved house and needed to have a cheap set of cleaning products

very good

4 stars

Very good item that is easy to handle and perfect for most cleaning tasks .

Value for money

4 stars

I bought this a month ago. It does do the job quite well but the handle is a bit loose and it comes off easily. This could be a bit of a pain. Product delivered was exactly the same as the picture. Very prompt delivered, a standard delivery came within 2 days.

Strong & durable

5 stars

The brush I bought was good value for money and sturdy.

