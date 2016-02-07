Sis. Rego Rapid Recovery Powder Strawberry 500G

Recovery drink
Purchased for the first time last month. Tastes pleasant and helps aid recovery after any training session
SIS Rego Rapid Recovery Strawberry Flavour Nectar!
This SIS recovery (powder) drink is pure magic in a jar. The flavour is amazing and with the supplied cup it's so simple to add measured quantities to a SIS Shaker Bottle for a quick and easy replenishment drink after exercise. Lady wife participated in a 56 mile London to Brighton cycle ride on Sunday 6th September and truly this was the only drink my girl wanted at the finish line - We trust the power of this powder! Thanks Tesco for keeping us going on an amazing energising product at an amazing price!