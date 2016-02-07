By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sis. Rego Rapid Recovery Powder Strawberry 500G

4.5(2)Write a review
Sis. Rego Rapid Recovery Powder Strawberry 500G
£ 12.00
£24.00/kg

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavoured protein-carbohydrate recovery drink mix with sweetener.
  • Support lean muscle mass with 20g of protein
  • Boost energy levels after exercise with 23g of carbs
  • With added leucine to trigger muscle protein synthesis
  • Informed-Sport.com
  • SiS maintains stringent quality testing procedures because we are highly committed to ensuring our products are safe for athletes to use.
  • Made at an Informed-Sport accredited facility.
  • www.informed-sport.com
  • SiS Rego Rapid Recovery contains protein and carbohydrate that helps your muscles and energy stores to recover after exercise. It also contains electrolytes to help rehydration. Our product was originally developed with feedback from the Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman. Through our work with elite athletes we have improved it further with 50% more protein. Our mission at SiS is to develop superior products so you can train harder, perform better and recover quicker.
  • At Science in Sport we believe that the most sophisticated piece of sports equipment you'll ever own is your body. If you don't put high performance sports nutrition in, you won't get your full potential out.
  • Blend of protein, carbohydrate, electrolytes & minerals
  • Use after exercise to help muscles recover & rebuild
  • The original complete recovery product
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Carbohydrate Mix (46%) (Maltodextrin (from Maize), Fructose), Protein (46%) (Soy Protein Isolate), Electrolytes (3%) (Sodium Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Lactate, Magnesium Oxide), Natural Flavourings, L-Leucine, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Beetroot Red), Vitamins & Minerals (Ascorbic Acid, Nicotinamide, Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Zinc, Sulphate, Calcium Pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Calcium Citrate, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Cyanocobalamin), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before end see base of tub

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Add 50g (approx.3 full scoops) to 500ml of water and mix well.
  • This product is intended to be consumed within 30 minutes post-exercise and not mixed with milk as it will slow down the absorption rate.
  • For best results, consume within 30 minutes post-exercise.

Number of uses

10 x 50g e servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • SiS (Science in Sport) Ltd,
  • The Innovation Centre,
  • 35 Churchill Way,
  • Nelson,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB9 6RT,

Return to

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g% RDAper serving 50g% RDA
Energy1564kj/368kcal782kj/184kcal
Fat2.6g1.3g
of which saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate46g23g
of which sugars10g5.1g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein40g20g
Salt1.0g0.5g
Vitamin D2.0µg40%1.0µg20%
Vitamin E5.6mg46%2.8mg23%
Vitamin C48mg60%24mg30%
Thiamin1.0mg90%0.5mg45%
Riboflavin1.2mg84%0.6mg42%
Niacin14.6mg90%7.3mg45%
Vitamin B61.6mg114%0.8mg57%
Folic Acid100µg50%50µg25%
Vitamin B120.8µg32%0.4µg16%
Biotin36µg72%18µg36%
Pantothenic Acid3.0mg50%1.5mg25%
Potassium600mg30%300mg15%
Magnesium114mg30%57mg15%
Iron4.8mg34%2.4mg17%
Zinc4.0mg40%2.0mg20%
Iodine46µg30%23µg15%
Vitamins & Minerals----

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Recovery drink

4 stars

Purchased for the first time last month. Tastes pleasant and helps aid recovery after any training session

SIS Rego Rapid Recovery Strawberry Flavour Nectar!

5 stars

This SIS recovery (powder) drink is pure magic in a jar. The flavour is amazing and with the supplied cup it's so simple to add measured quantities to a SIS Shaker Bottle for a quick and easy replenishment drink after exercise. Lady wife participated in a 56 mile London to Brighton cycle ride on Sunday 6th September and truly this was the only drink my girl wanted at the finish line - We trust the power of this powder! Thanks Tesco for keeping us going on an amazing energising product at an amazing price!

