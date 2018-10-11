By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Beetroot Salad 305G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Beetroot Salad 305G
£ 1.40
£0.46/100g
1/6 of a pack (51g)
  • Energy101kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 199kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Beetroot and carrot in a vinaigrette dressing.
  • Tesco Beetroot Salad. Crunchy & Tangy. Slow cooked beetroot with fresh carrot dressed in a sharp vinaigrette.
  • Crunchy & Tangy
  • Crunchy & tangy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 305g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beetroot (43%), Water, Carrot, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Garlic Purée.

Allergy Information

  • The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

305g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy199kJ / 47kcal101kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.9g0.5g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate7.7g3.9g
Sugars6.2g3.2g
Fibre2.2g1.1g
Protein1.0g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste lovely

5 stars

I thought I try this and I like it very much and I told 2of my friends about it and now they buy it now

Excellent side salad

5 stars

Goes very well with plain salmon steaks.

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Coleslaw 300G

£ 0.79
£0.26/100g

Tesco Iceberg Lettuce Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Finest Smoky Chargrilled Vegetable Cous Cous 250G

£ 2.25
£0.90/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here