By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Celery Fruit Nut Salad 300G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Celery Fruit Nut Salad 300G
£ 1.40
£0.47/100g
1/6 of a pack (50g)
  • Energy398kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 795kJ / 192kcal

Product Description

  • Cabbage, celery, sultanas, salted roasted peanuts and apple in a mayonnaise dressing.
  • Tesco Celery Fruit & Nut Salad Nutty & Crunchy Cabbage, celery, sultanas, salted roasted peanuts and apple in a mayonnaise dressing.
  • Nutty & Crunchy
  • Nutty & crunchy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Celery (9%), Sultanas (8%), Salted Roasted Peanuts (8%)[Peanuts, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Apple (4.5%), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Cottonseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed., Also, may contain other nuts and sesame seeds..

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack
Energy795kJ / 192kcal398kJ / 96kcal
Fat15.5g7.7g
Saturates1.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate9.2g4.6g
Sugars8.5g4.3g
Fibre2.0g1.0g
Protein2.9g1.5g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Try it

5 stars

Absolutely love this. Have it with chicken for dinner

Not what it claims to be.

1 stars

This is actually misnamed. the main ingredients are cabbage and peanuts. If it were honestly labeled, 'Cabbage and peanut salad'' I doubt if it would find many takers, Very disapointing.

Feels healthy and tastes good.

5 stars

Very nice and healthy with lots of roughage - celery, coleslaw and fruit with mayonnaise. I have it with cold meats.

Snack or salad

5 stars

I love this kind of food, it's wholesome, I am quyite happy to eat the whole pot as a meal

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Beetroot Salad 305G

£ 1.40
£0.46/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here