Tesco Celery Fruit Nut Salad 300G

Try it
Absolutely love this. Have it with chicken for dinner
Not what it claims to be.
This is actually misnamed. the main ingredients are cabbage and peanuts. If it were honestly labeled, 'Cabbage and peanut salad'' I doubt if it would find many takers, Very disapointing.
Feels healthy and tastes good.
Very nice and healthy with lots of roughage - celery, coleslaw and fruit with mayonnaise. I have it with cold meats.
Snack or salad
I love this kind of food, it's wholesome, I am quyite happy to eat the whole pot as a meal