Tesco Organic Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena 250Ml

- Energy84kJ 20kcal1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars4.0g4%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 558kJ / 131kcal
Product Description
- Organic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena . Aceto balsamico di Modena PGI Biologico.
- MADE IN ITALY This product is matured in barrels with organic grapes
- MADE IN ITALY This product is matured in barrels with organic grapes
- Acidity 6%.
- Certified by control body authorized by Ministero delle politiche Agricole Alimentari e Forestali.
- This product is matured in barrels with organic grapes
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Organic Wine Vinegar(Sulphites), Organic Cooked Grape Must (Sulphites).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 16 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass widely recycled
Name and address
- Produced and bottled for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|558kJ / 131kcal
|84kJ / 20kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|26.9g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.0g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 16 servings.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019