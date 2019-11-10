Tesco Finest Rioja Reserva 75Cl

Good flavour bad texture.
I bought this wine to accompany my roast lamb dinner the flavour was deep and fruity, quite pleasant, however it was quite sharp, I prefer a smoother wine. After a few sips, the sharpness doesnt feel as bad as the beginning, but is still not the most pleasant feeling while going down my throat. The flavour accompanied my lamb nicely, as a whole, it's ok. I would not purchase it again as I know of other wines at a similar price that is full of flavour and smooth to swallow.
4 bottles bought, 2 bottles corked and not drinkable. Tesco, you need to check your supply.
Disappointed
Very disappointing. Left an after taste and very woody. Love Rioja but won’t bu6 this again
EXTREMELY NICE WINE
Beautiful wine - smooth and full of flavour. Will definately buy again
stunning wine - please bring it back into stock
exceptional
the best rioja in our opinion, lovely and smooth it tastes like velvet, fruity and full bodied its a pleasure to drink this wine we love it.
A cracking rioja
A lovely smooth and fruity red. The 2014 is magnificent and not to be missed at the current discount.
This Review is for the 2014 Tesco Finest only
I cannot understand why Tesco doesnt realise the absolute importance of vintages and good storage of wines. This 2014 Vintage Tesco Finest /Baron Del Rey Reserva Rioja is amazing Full of fruit ,Plenty of length,Perfect colour and wonderful bouquet. IT IS SO GOOG I HAVE ALREADY PURCHASED 4 CASES Extraordinary value at £5.44 per bottle if you buy 2x 6 bottes =total 12 bottles delivered next day free. purchased from Tesco by the case wine on line. BUT MAKE SURE YOU DON'T GET THE GHASTLY DISGUSTING SOUR 2013 VINTAGE,WHICH IS NOT WORTH ANY STARS AND IS BETTER DOWN THE SINK. tHE ONLY OTHER DECENT VINTAGES ARE 2010.2011 AND PROBABLY 2015 ,although I haven't tasted the later yet.
Good value Rioja
A nicely-matured, satisfying, full-bodied Rioja with loads of fruit character. Good value, especially when discounted in one of Tesco's wine offers. Have been back for more.
rioja
A superb rioja smoky , dusty and a good oak taste and reminded me of good hot Spanish holidays and all at a price of £6 fantastic easily in a 10 - 15 pound category. many thanks TESCO for this.