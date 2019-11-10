By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Rioja Reserva 75Cl

4(47)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Rioja Reserva 75Cl
£ 8.50
£8.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy413kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 330kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Viña del cura Rioja Denominación de Origen Calificada Reserva 2015 Product of Spain
  • From the award winning Baron de Ley winery, this exclusive Rioja produced from hand harvested Tempranillo grapes is carefully aged in fine oak barrels for 18 months. It has an intensely concentrated flavour of raspberry with layers of oak and spice. This rich Rioja is best served with roast lamb or beef.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of raspberry and vanilla spice. A rich, fruity flavour of red berry fruits with a layer of oak spice.

Region of Origin

Rioja

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Baron De Ley

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Gonzalo Rodriguez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Spicy & medium - bodied

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are hand harvested in September by hand, de-stemmed and crushed then a 7 day maceration takes place with two daily pump-overs. Vinification then goes on for 14 days in Stainless Steel at 29°C. The wine is then aged in 100% American Oak for 18 months + 24 months in bottle.

History

  • Barón de Ley is a winery founded in 1985 by a small group of Rioja wine professionals and who conceive and start a project of innovative and unique characteristics in this prestigious DOCa. The original Baron de Ley project was based on the idea of developing a purely “vineyard driven” winery, oriented to the production of high quality wines from own vineyards. The other main guideline behind the project was to develop and implement a new style of “modern” Rioja wines

Regional Information

  • The winery is 320 has located in Rioja Baja on Alluvial soils, rich in clays and limestone. Clear Mediterranean influence, which implies more isolation and less rains than in the western Rioja areas, which creates optimal conditions for the obtention of wines with more colour, concentration and poliphenolic maturation.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Storage

Store horizontally in a cool, dark place.Best enjoyed within 3 years of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled and produced by:
  • Baron de Ley SA,
  • Mendavia,
  • Spain.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy330kJ / 80kcal413kJ / 100kcal

47 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good flavour bad texture.

3 stars

I bought this wine to accompany my roast lamb dinner the flavour was deep and fruity, quite pleasant, however it was quite sharp, I prefer a smoother wine. After a few sips, the sharpness doesnt feel as bad as the beginning, but is still not the most pleasant feeling while going down my throat. The flavour accompanied my lamb nicely, as a whole, it's ok. I would not purchase it again as I know of other wines at a similar price that is full of flavour and smooth to swallow.

4 bottles bought, 2 bottles corked and not drinkab

2 stars

4 bottles bought, 2 bottles corked and not drinkable. Tesco, you need to check your supply.

Disappointed

2 stars

Very disappointing. Left an after taste and very woody. Love Rioja but won’t bu6 this again

EXTREMELY NICE WINE

5 stars

Beautiful wine - smooth and full of flavour. Will definately buy again

stunning wine - please bring it back into stock

5 stars

stunning wine - please bring it back into stock

exceptional

5 stars

the best rioja in our opinion, lovely and smooth it tastes like velvet, fruity and full bodied its a pleasure to drink this wine we love it.

A cracking rioja

5 stars

A lovely smooth and fruity red. The 2014 is magnificent and not to be missed at the current discount.

This Review is for the 2014 Tesco Finest only

5 stars

I cannot understand why Tesco doesnt realise the absolute importance of vintages and good storage of wines. This 2014 Vintage Tesco Finest /Baron Del Rey Reserva Rioja is amazing Full of fruit ,Plenty of length,Perfect colour and wonderful bouquet. IT IS SO GOOG I HAVE ALREADY PURCHASED 4 CASES Extraordinary value at £5.44 per bottle if you buy 2x 6 bottes =total 12 bottles delivered next day free. purchased from Tesco by the case wine on line. BUT MAKE SURE YOU DON'T GET THE GHASTLY DISGUSTING SOUR 2013 VINTAGE,WHICH IS NOT WORTH ANY STARS AND IS BETTER DOWN THE SINK. tHE ONLY OTHER DECENT VINTAGES ARE 2010.2011 AND PROBABLY 2015 ,although I haven't tasted the later yet.

Good value Rioja

4 stars

A nicely-matured, satisfying, full-bodied Rioja with loads of fruit character. Good value, especially when discounted in one of Tesco's wine offers. Have been back for more.

rioja

5 stars

A superb rioja smoky , dusty and a good oak taste and reminded me of good hot Spanish holidays and all at a price of £6 fantastic easily in a 10 - 15 pound category. many thanks TESCO for this.

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

