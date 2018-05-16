Strepsils Honey And Lemon 36S

Product Description
- Honey & Lemon Lozenges
- Soothing lozenge that can provide fast relief
- Relieves discomfort of sore throats
- It can keep working, even after the lozenge is gone
- Relieve the discomfort of sore throats and lubricate the lining of the throat
- Contains a combination of two effective antiseptics for symptomatic relief of mouth and throat infections.
- Try Strepsils Honey and Lemon lozenges, which contain a combination of two effective antiseptics (2,4-dichlorobenzyl alcohol 1.2mg, Amylmetacresol 0.6mg) to relieve the discomfort of sore throats in the soothing honey and lemon flavour.
- Strepsils® Honey and Lemon Lozenges contains two antiseptic ingredients (2,4-Dichlorobenzyl alcohol & Amylmetacresol) for use in throat medications.
- These are used for the symptomatic relief of mouth and throat infections.
- UK/SP/0117/0003b
- Soothing effective relief for sore throats
Information
Ingredients
Each Lozenge contains 1.2mg of 2, 4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol & 0.6mg of Amylmetacresol, Also contains Sucrose and Glucose, See insert leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Strepsils Honey and Lemon Lozenges are suitable for Adults and Children (over 6 years old) and the elderly. Not suitable for children under 6 years. Dissolve one lozenge slowly in the mouth every 2 to 3 hours. No more than 12 lozenges per day. Do not exceed the stated dose. For oral administration only.
Warnings
- Remember young children can choke on lozenges.
- If you are allergic to any of the ingredients do not use this product.
- If you are pregnant, or if you have been told by your doctor that you have an intolerance to some sugars, contact your doctor before taking this product. May cause allergic reactions including asthma. This is more common if you are allergic to aspirin.
- Consult your doctor or pharmacist if:
- You take too many lozenges
- Anything unusual happens
- If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
- Do not use after the expiry date.
- Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.
Name and address
- Licence Holder:
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.,
- SL1 3UH.
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
36 x Lozenges
Safety information
