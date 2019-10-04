By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Distilled Vinegar 568Ml

£ 0.40
£0.07/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy5kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 36kJ / 9kcal

Product Description

  • Distilled malt vinegar.
  • Sharp & Tangy Brewed with British barley and perfect for pickling
  • Acidity 5%.
  • Sharp & tangy
  • Brewed with British barley and perfect for pickling
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 568ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Malted Barley, Barley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Replace cap tightly after use.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 37 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

568ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy36kJ / 9kcal5kJ / 1kcal
Fat0.4g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.7g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.2g0.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 37 servings.--

11 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Great value of vinegar for cleaning

5 stars

This malted vinegar does not have a strong smell, so it is a good for laundry and cleaning purpose. I can not find plain sugar cane distilled white vinegar with this price.

Every house should have some...

5 stars

White, distilled vinegar is the star of home cleaning - mix it 50/50 with water to wash windows and ceramics, neat to wash sinks and remove limescale from taps, add a bit to your washing in the fabric softener compartment to leave your wash free of residue (you won't smell like a chip shop - I promise). You'll never want to use all those chemical nasties again.

Avoid - in a plastic bottle

1 stars

No need for this to be in a plastic bottle. Won't buy again

why plastic

2 stars

This used to be sold in a glass bottle. Sad to see it is now in a plastic one. Distilled white vinegar is a great cleaner, and this is a great price, but please can it be in a glass bottle.

Good Value

4 stars

Great cleaning product, and great price

THIS IS MALT VINEGAR !!!

1 stars

THIS IS MALT VINEGAR !!!!!! MALT vinegar. I have to give it at least one star, though for anybody who dislikes malt vinegar as much as I do that is generous !!! I'm sure it's OK if you don't dislike MALT vinegar, but all I can use it for is to pour some in a pan with unbroken eggs I am boiling -- it seals cracks

Wouldn’t be without it

1 stars

I have been using the product for years

Excellent product and so many uses

5 stars

This is an excellent product I have used it for so many tasks and jobs around home and car and is excellent in cooking and food preparation too xx

Great kitchen assistant!

5 stars

Tesco Distilled Vinegar makes an excellent job of cleaning items when you prefer not to use chemicals. I fill my kettle to the top with boiling water, add about a quarter bottle of vinegar, and leave to soak for around 20 minutes. A gentle rub round round with a long handled brush and a couple of thorough rinses and I'll have a sparkling clean, limescale free kettle. Most importantly, I don't have to worry about any residue of a chemical cleaner remaining.

Pucker

5 stars

Brill with soda crystals and bicarbonate soda to clean that's why I buy

