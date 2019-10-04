Tesco Distilled Vinegar 568Ml

Great value of vinegar for cleaning
This malted vinegar does not have a strong smell, so it is a good for laundry and cleaning purpose. I can not find plain sugar cane distilled white vinegar with this price.
Every house should have some...
White, distilled vinegar is the star of home cleaning - mix it 50/50 with water to wash windows and ceramics, neat to wash sinks and remove limescale from taps, add a bit to your washing in the fabric softener compartment to leave your wash free of residue (you won't smell like a chip shop - I promise). You'll never want to use all those chemical nasties again.
Avoid - in a plastic bottle
No need for this to be in a plastic bottle. Won't buy again
why plastic
This used to be sold in a glass bottle. Sad to see it is now in a plastic one. Distilled white vinegar is a great cleaner, and this is a great price, but please can it be in a glass bottle.
Good Value
Great cleaning product, and great price
THIS IS MALT VINEGAR !!!
THIS IS MALT VINEGAR !!!!!! MALT vinegar. I have to give it at least one star, though for anybody who dislikes malt vinegar as much as I do that is generous !!! I'm sure it's OK if you don't dislike MALT vinegar, but all I can use it for is to pour some in a pan with unbroken eggs I am boiling -- it seals cracks
Wouldn’t be without it
I have been using the product for years
Excellent product and so many uses
This is an excellent product I have used it for so many tasks and jobs around home and car and is excellent in cooking and food preparation too xx
Great kitchen assistant!
Tesco Distilled Vinegar makes an excellent job of cleaning items when you prefer not to use chemicals. I fill my kettle to the top with boiling water, add about a quarter bottle of vinegar, and leave to soak for around 20 minutes. A gentle rub round round with a long handled brush and a couple of thorough rinses and I'll have a sparkling clean, limescale free kettle. Most importantly, I don't have to worry about any residue of a chemical cleaner remaining.
Pucker
Brill with soda crystals and bicarbonate soda to clean that's why I buy