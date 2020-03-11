By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eylure Volume 101 Lashes

5(1)Write a review
Eylure Volume 101 Lashes
£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Ultra lightweight & reusable
  • Ultra glam lashes ideal for a bold evening look
  • Adhesive included
  • See how - tos online
  • www.eylure.com
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube
  • #eylure101
  • 18 hour hold*
  • *Tested on 80 lash lovers
  • Lashes made in Indonesia
  • Adhesive made in Korea
  • Glue included
  • Strip lashes with adhesive
  • Latex free
  • Vegan friendly

Information

Ingredients

Adhesive ingredients: Acrylates/Ethylhexyl Acrylate Copolymer, Aqua (Water, Eau), Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin

Produce of

Made in Indonesia

Preparation and Usage

  • For a Full Yet Natural Look
  • Step 1 Measure & trim
  • Step 2 Apply adhesive
  • Step 3 Wait 20 - 30 seconds
  • Step 4 Attach to lash line

Number of uses

Reusable 5 wears

Distributor address

  • Original Additions BP Ltd.,
  • UB4 0UJ,
  • London,
  • UK.
  • EU RP:
  • CE.way,

Return to

  • Original Additions BP Ltd.,
  • UB4 0UJ,
  • London,
  • UK.
  • EU RP:
  • CE.way,
  • 13 Upper Baggot Street,
  • 4 Dublin,
  • ROI.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

eyelashes alert

5 stars

My favourite brand and favourite eyelashes. They are so light and give you a natural look. You can reuse them up to 4 times and they look brand new every single time. Its a very good purchase. You won't be disappointed!

