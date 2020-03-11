By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eylure Dybrow Brown

3.5(7)Write a review
Eylure Dybrow Brown
£ 6.50
£6.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Permanent eyebrow tint Dark Brown
  • Up to 12 applications
  • Up to 12 applications
  • Each application lasts for up to 6 weeks
  • Follow us or post your looks on:
  • Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest
  • For more hints, tips or inspired looks please visit: www.eylure.com

  • Eylure Dybrow is the ideal way to get dark glossy brows for up to 6 weeks. It is specially formulated to darken lighter brows to ensure an even colour and beautifully defined brows.

  • 65 Years in the Making
  • Permanent tint for brows gives dark glossy colour for up to 6 weeks
  • Same great value
  • Deep colour
  • Up to 12 applications
  • Easy to use

Information

Ingredients

Dye Cream Ingredients: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, 2-Chloro-p-Phenylenediamine, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, 2, 6-Diaminopyridine, m-Aminophenol [+/- CI77007, CI77499, CI77491, CI77492], Activator Solution Ingredients: Aqua, Hydrogen Peroxide, Triethanolamine, Phosphoric Acid, C12-13 Pareth-9

Produce of

Made in Austria

Warnings

  • Hair colorants can cause severe allergic reactions. Read and follow instructions. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary "black henna" tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Do not colour your hair if: you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp, you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair, you have experienced a reaction to a temporary "black henna" tattoo in the past.
  • Do not use on eyelashes. Contains hydrogen peroxide. Wear suitable gloves. Avoid contact with eyes. If product comes in contact with them, rinse immediately with plenty of cold water. If irritation persists seek medical attention.
  • Keep out of reach of children. Read instructions enclosed for full application information.

Name and address

  • Original Additions,
  • London,
  • UB4 0UJ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Original Additions,
  • London,
  • UB4 0UJ,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

16 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

Hair colorants can cause severe allergic reactions. Read and follow instructions. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary "black henna" tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Do not colour your hair if: you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp, you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair, you have experienced a reaction to a temporary "black henna" tattoo in the past. Do not use on eyelashes. Contains hydrogen peroxide. Wear suitable gloves. Avoid contact with eyes. If product comes in contact with them, rinse immediately with plenty of cold water. If irritation persists seek medical attention. Keep out of reach of children. Read instructions enclosed for full application information.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Doesn't work

1 stars

Loved the old formula it always worked brilliantly. The new one doesn't develop at all. I used to be a hairdresser so I'm used to mixing colours. Waste of money! Other reviews on other sites back this up.

Little miracle

5 stars

Been using this for 6 months and very happy with it Gives a nice natural colour even better than the salon and at a fraction of the price

Do not recommend

1 stars

After a successful patch test, I was excited to use this product. I've used in the past successfully. However this time, I received chemical burns around and UNDER both eyebrows despite using balm to protect my skin. Despite my previous successful uses, after this experience I can't recommend.

Do not use!!!

1 stars

I used it many times and always did a patch test. Then one day when I used it I had an allergic reaction! My brows turned red, swollen and even my eyes swelled up. Will never use this product again.

Eylure

5 stars

I purchased this online for collection from local Tesco store, and am delighted with the product.

Simple, Fast & Edfective

5 stars

So sple to use - incredibly cost-effective: defines your eye area for weeks!

Good, natural colour, easy to use and great for eyebrows

5 stars

I use this product to dye my eyebrows and have been using it for over 18 months. Having paid £10 every 3 weeks to have my 'brows done in a salon, it is so much more cost-effective for me to do it myself, in the comfort of my own home. Squeeze a pea-sized amount of dye into the supplied mixing dish and then add at least 6-8 drops of the liquid. Mix together with the supplied stirrer for at least a minute and then leave it for another couple of minutes. I use an artists paint brush to apply the dye and leave it on for 2 minutes. Bear in mind at all times that whereever the dye goes will get dyed!! Like your white dressing table top and skin - take plenty of time to prepare and protect the areas you don't want dyeing!!

