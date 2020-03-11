Eylure Dybrow Brown

Doesn't work
Loved the old formula it always worked brilliantly. The new one doesn't develop at all. I used to be a hairdresser so I'm used to mixing colours. Waste of money! Other reviews on other sites back this up.
Little miracle
Been using this for 6 months and very happy with it Gives a nice natural colour even better than the salon and at a fraction of the price
Do not recommend
After a successful patch test, I was excited to use this product. I've used in the past successfully. However this time, I received chemical burns around and UNDER both eyebrows despite using balm to protect my skin. Despite my previous successful uses, after this experience I can't recommend.
Do not use!!!
I used it many times and always did a patch test. Then one day when I used it I had an allergic reaction! My brows turned red, swollen and even my eyes swelled up. Will never use this product again.
Eylure
I purchased this online for collection from local Tesco store, and am delighted with the product.
Simple, Fast & Edfective
So sple to use - incredibly cost-effective: defines your eye area for weeks!
Good, natural colour, easy to use and great for eyebrows
I use this product to dye my eyebrows and have been using it for over 18 months. Having paid £10 every 3 weeks to have my 'brows done in a salon, it is so much more cost-effective for me to do it myself, in the comfort of my own home. Squeeze a pea-sized amount of dye into the supplied mixing dish and then add at least 6-8 drops of the liquid. Mix together with the supplied stirrer for at least a minute and then leave it for another couple of minutes. I use an artists paint brush to apply the dye and leave it on for 2 minutes. Bear in mind at all times that whereever the dye goes will get dyed!! Like your white dressing table top and skin - take plenty of time to prepare and protect the areas you don't want dyeing!!