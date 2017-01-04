By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vlda String Mocio Refill

5(12)Write a review
Vlda String Mocio Refill
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Replacement refill for Supermocio mop
  • H37xW18xD9cm
  • Microfibre & absorbent cotton
  • - Includes microfibre for greasy dirt removal
  • - Cotton for great absorbency
  • - Product Dimensions H36 x 11W x L 9cm
  • The Vileda Microfibre & Cotton mocio refill is a replacement refill for the Supermocio Microfibre & Cotton mop. Its head is made of micro and cotton, a microfibre and absorbent cotton mop for tough cleaning. It features a lemon shaped head to reach into corners.

Information

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Super Mop

4 stars

best mop head you can buy....................................................................................................................................................

Vileda mop refill.

4 stars

This mop head is great quality and durability, it cleans very well, the only down side is it takes a long time to dry out.

great product. I bought 3 !

5 stars

The best part they are machine washable and great quality so last for ages. I love the whole vileda range, mop bucket, mop shaft, cloths.

super product

5 stars

I am very happy with my purchase. I would definitely recommend this product

Makes spring cleaning easy

5 stars

Bought this as a replacement for well used similar product. New product fitted easily onto current mop head and away you go! Mope head does exactly what it's designed to do, plus water squeezed out very well. Happy with this product.

Fantastic features

5 stars

Very good quality and value for money. I bought it to replace an identical one which I had for 2 years. Heavily used as we have a dog and 2 kids.

Best mop I've used

5 stars

Quick and easy mop does the job well the best mop I've used.

fab

5 stars

Ive bought cheap mop and buckets before but they don't last long but when I saw vilida bucket mop and spare head for roughly £11 i couldnt believe it. Excellent value for money works like a dream easy to store strong and sturdy

A classic - cannot fail it

5 stars

Excellent product. I have only bought this over the past 10 years for my hard floor. You can clean it (in the washing machine) and keep it fresh.

Great mop

5 stars

Best mop head for tile and wood floors. They also last a lot longer.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

