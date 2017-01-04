Vlda String Mocio Refill

Super Mop
best mop head you can buy....................................................................................................................................................
Vileda mop refill.
This mop head is great quality and durability, it cleans very well, the only down side is it takes a long time to dry out.
great product. I bought 3 !
The best part they are machine washable and great quality so last for ages. I love the whole vileda range, mop bucket, mop shaft, cloths.
super product
I am very happy with my purchase. I would definitely recommend this product
Makes spring cleaning easy
Bought this as a replacement for well used similar product. New product fitted easily onto current mop head and away you go! Mope head does exactly what it's designed to do, plus water squeezed out very well. Happy with this product.
Fantastic features
Very good quality and value for money. I bought it to replace an identical one which I had for 2 years. Heavily used as we have a dog and 2 kids.
Best mop I've used
Quick and easy mop does the job well the best mop I've used.
fab
Ive bought cheap mop and buckets before but they don't last long but when I saw vilida bucket mop and spare head for roughly £11 i couldnt believe it. Excellent value for money works like a dream easy to store strong and sturdy
A classic - cannot fail it
Excellent product. I have only bought this over the past 10 years for my hard floor. You can clean it (in the washing machine) and keep it fresh.
Great mop
Best mop head for tile and wood floors. They also last a lot longer.