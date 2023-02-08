We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Khanum Pure Butter Ghee 500G

3(1)Write a review
Khanum Pure Butter Ghee 500G
£8.50
£1.70/100g

Product Description

  • Butter oil
  • Visit our website for the complete Khanum range of products
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • North West Kosher - Dairy
  • Suitable for Halal Diet
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Butterfat 99.8% (Milk), Moisture 0.19%, Flavouring: Ethyl Butyrate 0.01%

Allergy Information

  • For allergens: See ingredients listed in bold.

Storage

Best before: See imprint.Refrigerate after opening and use within 3 months.

Preparation and Usage

  • Use instead of oil and fat.
  • For use in cooking and baking.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • SOP International Ltd,
  • Grafton House,
  • Icon Harlow,
  • Third Avenue,
  • Harlow,

Return to

  • SOP International Ltd,
  • Grafton House,
  • Icon Harlow,
  • Third Avenue,
  • Harlow,
  • CM19 5AW.
  • E-mail: info@sopinternational.com
  • www.sopinternational.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g)
Energy3692 kj 898 kcal
Fat (g)99.8
-of which saturated fatty acids (g)63.3
Carbohydrates (g)<0.1
-of which sugars (g)<0.1
Protein (g)<0.1
Salt (g)<0.1
View all Indian & South Asian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not pure!!!

3 stars

It's misrepresented as it is not pure ghee

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here