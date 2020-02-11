By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Method Glass Cleaner Spray 828Ml

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 3.00
£3.63/litre

Product Description

  • Glass Non-Toxic Surface Cleaner Mint
  • We are people against dirty®. In your hand, you hold the power to join us in the good fight. The fight to make our planet, and homes, a cleaner place. We are passionate believers in the Cradle to Cradle® design philosophy, meaning that each one of our products has a past and a future. That's why we make our bottles from old bottles and our non-toxic cleaners are biodegradable. It's also why every material we use is assessed by independent scientists for environmental quality + safety for people. Because we believe that cleaning products can put the hurt on dirt without doing harm to people, creatures or the planet. They can even smell like rainbows. It might sound like a tall order, but we're a small, passionate bunch with big ambitions.
  • We think there's a time and place for streaking. It just shouldn't involve your glass.
  • Streaks? No thanks.
  • Shine? Yes please.
  • If you're under the impression that to attain a gleaming, streak-free shine on your glass surfaces you have to use strong chemicals like ammonia, you're in for a surprise. Plant-based powergreen® technology eliminates dirt, dust and pesky handprints - easily and with no streaks or chemical stink. Enjoy the view.
  • With ammonia-free plant-based powergreen technology
  • For a streak-free shine
  • Certified cruelty free
  • Certified cradletocradle (silver) - designed + sourced responsibly from beginning to end to beginning again. That's good karma
  • Pack size: 828ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, <5%: Non-Ionic Surfactants (Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*), Perfume, Alcohol*, Sodium Carbonate*, Potassium Hydroxide*, Colorant, *Denotes plant or mineral origin

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Spray on surface. Wipe immediately. Stand back and admire. For use on most sealed surfaces - worktops, tile, granite, mirrors, windows
  • Psst: It's always a good idea to test in an inconspicuous place first.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IN CASE OF EYE CONTACT, FLUSH WITH WATER. IF SWALLOWED, DRINK A GLASS OF WATER AND CONTACT A DOCTOR. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.

Return to

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.
  • 0207 788 7904
  • talkclean@methodhome.com
  • methodproducts.co.uk

Net Contents

828ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant product, our new go-to

5 stars

Perfect product, smells divine, cleans glass (and cooker tops, work surfaces, glossy kitchen cupboards) to super high standards. Really happy

DOESNT CLEAN AND DOES SMEAR

1 stars

doesnt clean anything! i LOVE their surface cleaner but this works as if it is perfumed water - says no smears but it smears worse than anything Ive ever used...

It does the job, but does require a bit more elbow

4 stars

It does the job, but does require a bit more elbow grease when compared to another well known branded glass cleaner. Personally I'm happy to trade that off against the fact this product is better for the environment. We have a quartz worktop and this also works great on that.

