Method Glass Cleaner Spray 828Ml

Brilliant product, our new go-to
Perfect product, smells divine, cleans glass (and cooker tops, work surfaces, glossy kitchen cupboards) to super high standards. Really happy
DOESNT CLEAN AND DOES SMEAR
doesnt clean anything! i LOVE their surface cleaner but this works as if it is perfumed water - says no smears but it smears worse than anything Ive ever used...
It does the job, but does require a bit more elbow grease when compared to another well known branded glass cleaner. Personally I'm happy to trade that off against the fact this product is better for the environment. We have a quartz worktop and this also works great on that.