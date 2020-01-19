By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Method Wood Floor Cleaner 739Ml
£ 4.00
£5.42/litre

Product Description

  • Wood Floor Cleaner Almond
  • For a detailed what's what, go to methodproducts.co.uk
  • Safe for wood floors, safe for the planet.
  • We used to reserve floor cleaning for very special occasions - like limbo night or the queen's visit. But this non-toxic + biodegradable no-wax wood floor cleaner turns a chore into an almond-scented delight. Gently formulated for sealed hardwood and laminate floors, leaving your wood floor looking better than it has in ages, why wood you use anything else?
  • Made by and for people against dirty®.
  • Squirt + mop
  • Surface safe
  • Non-toxic
  • Plant-based
  • Certified cradletocradle (silver) - designed + sourced responsibly from beginning to end to beginning again
  • That's good karma
  • Never tested on animals
  • Pack size: 739ML

Information

Ingredients

<5%: Nonionic Surfactants, Parfum (Butylphenyl Methylpropional), Preservative (Quaternium-15), Also contains: Water, Alcohol, Methoxyisopropanol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sesquicarbonate, Colourants

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to use: no bucket or water required. Squirt directly on floor area + mop with long strokes. Job done.
  • Psst: it's always a good idea to test in an inconspicuous place first.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. MAY IRRITATE EYES AND SKIN. IF SWALLOWED DRINK A FULL GLASS OF WATER.

Name and address

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.

Return to

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.
  • talkclean@methodhome.com
  • +44 207 788 7904

Net Contents

739ml ℮

Safety information

CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. MAY IRRITATE EYES AND SKIN. IF SWALLOWED DRINK A FULL GLASS OF WATER.

I love the squirt & mop range. No need for water

5 stars

I love the squirt & mop range. No need for water on floors which can ruin them. The Almond smell is devine & lasts a long time.

Smells amazing

5 stars

This is a great product, so easy to use and does not leave a sticky residue like some other floor cleaners. It smells great too.

amazing smell my favourite method product, only be

5 stars

amazing smell my favourite method product, only been told about this brand, My favourite cleaning products will not use another

BRILLIANT

5 stars

Brilliant makes wood flooring shine and it also revives the wood to smell delicious and idea for Xmas smells like marzipan well worth the money and easy to use and is going to last love it like all method product brilliant and may I also add non toxic so it is not harmeful for people with allergy’s and asthma BRILLIANT

