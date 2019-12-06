Oatly Longlife Milk Drink 1 Litre

So good in cereal, tea, and coffee. Highly recomme
So good in cereal, tea, and coffee. Highly recommend!
My favourite non dairy milk
Go for it!
I used to have soya for my cuppa until I heard about this....no going back now ...thanks guys ..thanks for saving cows udder milk for the calves xxx
Best alternative to cows' milk on the market
The best alternative to cows' milk I have tasted (and believe me I have tried them all). It is great in tea or coffee or just drunk on its own. I have also used it to make sauces and it is perfect!