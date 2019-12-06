By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oatly Longlife Milk Drink 1 Litre

Oatly Longlife Milk Drink 1 Litre

Rest of shelf

Product Description

  • The Original Oat Drink
  • The Boring (But Very Important) Side
  • If this side bores you, please read no further. Flip the carton around and have a wonderful day. Otherwise, please do enjoy.
  • In about a day or two, when you are finished enjoying this oat drink and have folded this carton neatly and placed it in the recycling bin, you will be left with only the memory of this very moment.
  • You are one of us now.
  • That headline is nothing I wrote myself. I actually read it somewhere and thought it was great so I borrowed it and stuck it on this package. Oh, you say, that is not very original. Can't you come up with your own headline? Before I answer that question, I would like you to consider that it is true - you are now part of a growing group of people who understand the benefits of eating and drinking plants so your body feels good and so the planet can better cope with the impact we humans place on it. Regarding the headline, true artists steal with pride, I am just an honest person unafraid to admit my own shortcomings.
  • Climate footprint:
  • 0.35 kg C028 per kg.
  • Source : CarbonCloud.
  • Free from milk and soya
  • Wow no cow!
  • Totally vegan
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oats 10%), Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin, B12), Potassium Iodide

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.Best before: See top of the pack.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me!

Name and address

  • Oatly AB,
  • Stora Varvsgatan 6a,
  • SE-211 19 Malmö.

Return to

  • Freephone number: 00800 22881234
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml :
Energy 193 kJ/
-46 kcal
Fat 1.5 g
of which saturates 0.2 g
Carbohydrate 6.7 g
of which sugars 4.1 g*
Fibre 0.8 g
Protein 1.0 g
Salt 0.10 g
Vitamin D 1.1 µg (22%**)
Riboflavin0.21 mg (15%**)
Vitamin B12 0.38 µg (15%**)
Calcium 120 mg (15%**)
Iodine 22.5 µg (15%**)
*Natural sugars from oats-
**Of the Nutrient Reference Values (NRVs)-

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

So good in cereal, tea, and coffee. Highly recomme

5 stars

So good in cereal, tea, and coffee. Highly recommend!

My favourite non dairy milk

5 stars

My favourite non dairy milk

Go for it!

5 stars

I used to have soya for my cuppa until I heard about this....no going back now ...thanks guys ..thanks for saving cows udder milk for the calves xxx

Best alternative to cows' milk on the market

5 stars

The best alternative to cows' milk I have tasted (and believe me I have tried them all). It is great in tea or coffee or just drunk on its own. I have also used it to make sauces and it is perfect!

