Tesco 4 Finest Caramelised Onion Burger

£ 3.00
£6.61/kg
One burger
  • Energy915kJ 219kcal
    11%
  • Fat12.1g
    17%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 953kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • 4 British beef quarter pounder burgers with caramelised red onions.
  • Finest Caramelised Onion and Beef Quarter Pounders
  • Made with a sweet red onion chutney and succulent seasoned beef. Gluten Free.
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

For British:

British Beef (81%), Red Onion (8%), Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Powder, Water, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Dextrose, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Coarse Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

For Scotch:

Scotch Beef PGI (81%), Red Onion (8%), Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Powder, Water, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Dextrose, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Coarse Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally. Time: 12-14 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Ensure product is cooked thoroughly until the juices run clear and there is no raw eat inside.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (96g**)
Energy953kJ / 228kcal915kJ / 219kcal
Fat12.6g12.1g
Saturates5.1g4.9g
Carbohydrate7.6g7.3g
Sugars4.5g4.3g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein20.6g19.8g
Salt0.8g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 454g packg typically weighs 383g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

We are really disappointed with the new recipe. Th

2 stars

We are really disappointed with the new recipe. These used to be our favourite burgers. Unpleasant taste and texture.

These were not nice at all

1 stars

These were not nice at all

Okay

3 stars

They taste lovely but i cooked 1 on my grill and it filled the drip tray full of fat which was disappointing because it's Tesco Finest :-(

Best burger ever

5 stars

One of the best burgers I have tasted,a bit of a disappointment when I tried to order with my last order it is listed as not now part of the range

Always lovely and juicy.

5 stars

I buy these regularily as all the family enjoy them.

