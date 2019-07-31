Tesco 4 Finest Caramelised Onion Burger

We are really disappointed with the new recipe. Th
We are really disappointed with the new recipe. These used to be our favourite burgers. Unpleasant taste and texture.
These were not nice at all
Okay
They taste lovely but i cooked 1 on my grill and it filled the drip tray full of fat which was disappointing because it's Tesco Finest :-(
Best burger ever
One of the best burgers I have tasted,a bit of a disappointment when I tried to order with my last order it is listed as not now part of the range
Always lovely and juicy.
I buy these regularily as all the family enjoy them.