Tesco Finest Shiitake Mushroom 125G

£ 1.40
£11.20/kg
100g as sold
of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Shiitake Mushrooms 125g
  • Rich and fragrant with a firm, meaty texture
  • Why not try: Fry in butter and season with salt and black pepper
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Mushroom

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as sold100g
Energy35kJ / 8kcal35kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Folic Acid40µg (20%NRV)40µg (20%NRV)
Pantothenic acid2.3mg (38%NRV)2.3mg (38%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

UK grown with a distinct flavor

5 stars

Such a distinct, tasty flavour. We've used these in a few dishes, they work particularly well with an Asian greens recipe, with some Pak Choi and a few other veg as a side. I've used the stalks either in meals or boiled up in a brother to extract the flavour for soups or stock. Surprised to hear they are grown in the UK too!

Not as good as they used to be

3 stars

These used to be great and you’d get a lot of small to medium sized ones. Whether it is the time of year but I’m now getting about 5-6 large stemed mushrooms in a box. I usually put the stalks out unless I can use them for a soup but they are a bit woody.

Check what you are getting!

3 stars

These often have much of the weight made up by the stalks which are really not digestible.

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste

