Tilda Easy Cook Long Grain Rice 500G

- Energy896 kJ 211 kcal11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1494kJ
Product Description
- Easy Cook Long Grain Rice.
- Visit Tilda.com or contact us via feedback@tilda.com
- For half a century we've been passionate about bringing great quality rice to the great quality rice to the heart of every home and the centre of every table.
- Our love for rice means we never compromise; only exceptional is ever good enough to carry our name.
- Your kitchen deserves the best; trust us to bring you rice from around the world that you'll always be proud to serve.
- Genuine goodness
- Perfectly fluffy long grain rice
- Guaranteed not to stick
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Milled and packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Allow 60g per portion. Bring pan of water to boil and add the rice. Simmer for 15-20 minutes. Drain well and serve.
Number of uses
This pack contains at least 8x60g portions
Name and address
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1494kJ
|-
|352kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|(of which saturates)
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|77.0g
|(of which sugars)
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|Protein
|8.0g
|Salt
|<0.03g
