Tesco Clear Plasters 40S

Product Description
- Tesco Health Clear Washproof Plasters
- Tesco Health Clear Washproof Plasters provide water resistant protection from dirt and germs and are breathable to aid healing. These plasters use a low allergy, latex free adhesive and are kind to skin.
- Water reistant and breathable to aid healing.
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place Contents: 20 1.9x7.2cm 12 1.9x3.8cm 4 3.8x7.6cm 4 6.0 x 4.5cm
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Clean and dry wound and surrounding area. Remove plaster from wrapper. Position pad over wound and press down the edges firmly without stretching. Change the plaster as required, at least daily.
Recycling info
Card. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
40
