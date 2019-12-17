By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Steam Bags Rice With Mixed Vegetables 600G

3(13)Write a review
Tesco 4 Steam Bags Rice With Mixed Vegetables 600G
£ 1.75
£2.92/kg

Offer

One bag
  • Energy708kJ 167kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 472kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Individual bags of cooked white and wild rice with peas, broccoli, mushrooms, sweetcorn and red pepper with seasoning.
  • Rice and prepared mixed vegetables, simply frozen. In individual steam bags ready to go straight into the microwave.
  • Gently steamed Lightly seasoned rice and vegetables in a steam bag to retain flavour
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Rice (48%) [Water, Rice], Peas, Broccoli, Mushroom, Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Cooked Wild Rice (5%) [Water, Wild Rice, Salt], Sunflower Oil, Salt, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Celery Powder, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 3½ mins / 900W 3 mins
For best results cook from frozen.
Remove small outer bags from larger outer bag.
Do not open or pierce perforated bag. Place on a microwaveable plate. Cook on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e (4x150g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bag (150g)
Energy472kJ / 112kcal708kJ / 167kcal
Fat1.2g1.8g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate21.7g32.6g
Sugars0.5g0.8g
Fibre1.9g2.8g
Protein2.6g3.9g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Too peppery

2 stars

Have to agreed with the other reviews this is far too peppery, wish I'd read thr other reviews first!

Ruined At Least For Now

1 stars

Absolutely awful as others have said, I really cant see that they are meant to taste like this, I cant imagine who would sit there in the tasting team and think yes this is a great product. The quality of these have been all over the place for quite a while, a couple of years ago they were perfect, then if anything they were too bland as if they forget to even add the seasoning mix, then they went out of stock in late summer for weeks and weeks, and then they came-back totally different and they are now overly wet with some very strong brown spice liquid hard pressed to find any broccoli in there too! Tesco it feels like you are cutting corners at our expense here.

Bring back the old recipe

1 stars

I used to love these but now they are horrible and way too peppery! Wasn’t sure what was wrong with my meal until I saw other reviews. Please bring back the old version Tesco!

The old recipe was amazing. I used to look forward

1 stars

The old recipe was amazing. I used to look forward to having these rice and veggies. But now it is bland but with an overpowering pepper kick to it. Please Tesco bring back the old recipe!!

Recent recipe change a disaster.

1 stars

I used to really like this product however I was highly disappointed by the last bag I purchased with the newer recipe change. I could barely bring myself to finish a portion of the rice as it was so overpowered by the black pepper, absolutely awful!! I will not be buying this product again, which is a real shame as they used to be incredibly handy and a nice addition to many dishes.

Too much Black Pepper spoils the taste

2 stars

I understanding there has been a change in recipe since Sept 2019, used to enjoy the old recipe, new recipe spoils the taste of the rice and veg, all I could taste was Black Pepper. I am hoping this was a bad batch but won't be buying again just in case. If people want black pepper just like salt they could always add it themselves to taste. Please Tesco change it back.

Good quality& convince

5 stars

Good quality& convince

New recipe? Too peppery

3 stars

Used to love these but the recipe seems to have changed - now far too peppery. Overwhelms the delicate flavours of the rice and veg. Has the recipe changed? Maybe we just had a bad batch.

Love it.

5 stars

I love this , it goes with anything. It was out of stock when I shopped last time so had the Mexican version .... Not as nice!

An ideal staple item to have in the freezer.

5 stars

This product is tasty and ideal to keep in the freezer for that quick , easy prep meal. I Wash a Bell Pepper , chop off the top, de-seed the inside, pop it in the microwave for two minutes to soften. While the pepper is in the microwave, I chop off what I can from the top of the pepper, into small pieces. In a little olive oil I put a bag of the rice/vegs and the chopped pepper in a wok/pan and cook for 4/5 mins then put the mix in the bell pepper , cook on gas 5 for approx 20 mins and serve with super leaf salad with hellmann's fat free vinaigrette, lovely 😊 .

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

