Tesco 4 Steam Bags Rice With Mixed Vegetables 600G

Too peppery
Have to agreed with the other reviews this is far too peppery, wish I'd read thr other reviews first!
Ruined At Least For Now
Absolutely awful as others have said, I really cant see that they are meant to taste like this, I cant imagine who would sit there in the tasting team and think yes this is a great product. The quality of these have been all over the place for quite a while, a couple of years ago they were perfect, then if anything they were too bland as if they forget to even add the seasoning mix, then they went out of stock in late summer for weeks and weeks, and then they came-back totally different and they are now overly wet with some very strong brown spice liquid hard pressed to find any broccoli in there too! Tesco it feels like you are cutting corners at our expense here.
Bring back the old recipe
I used to love these but now they are horrible and way too peppery! Wasn’t sure what was wrong with my meal until I saw other reviews. Please bring back the old version Tesco!
The old recipe was amazing. I used to look forward
The old recipe was amazing. I used to look forward to having these rice and veggies. But now it is bland but with an overpowering pepper kick to it. Please Tesco bring back the old recipe!!
Recent recipe change a disaster.
I used to really like this product however I was highly disappointed by the last bag I purchased with the newer recipe change. I could barely bring myself to finish a portion of the rice as it was so overpowered by the black pepper, absolutely awful!! I will not be buying this product again, which is a real shame as they used to be incredibly handy and a nice addition to many dishes.
Too much Black Pepper spoils the taste
I understanding there has been a change in recipe since Sept 2019, used to enjoy the old recipe, new recipe spoils the taste of the rice and veg, all I could taste was Black Pepper. I am hoping this was a bad batch but won't be buying again just in case. If people want black pepper just like salt they could always add it themselves to taste. Please Tesco change it back.
Good quality& convince
New recipe? Too peppery
Used to love these but the recipe seems to have changed - now far too peppery. Overwhelms the delicate flavours of the rice and veg. Has the recipe changed? Maybe we just had a bad batch.
Love it.
I love this , it goes with anything. It was out of stock when I shopped last time so had the Mexican version .... Not as nice!
An ideal staple item to have in the freezer.
This product is tasty and ideal to keep in the freezer for that quick , easy prep meal. I Wash a Bell Pepper , chop off the top, de-seed the inside, pop it in the microwave for two minutes to soften. While the pepper is in the microwave, I chop off what I can from the top of the pepper, into small pieces. In a little olive oil I put a bag of the rice/vegs and the chopped pepper in a wok/pan and cook for 4/5 mins then put the mix in the bell pepper , cook on gas 5 for approx 20 mins and serve with super leaf salad with hellmann's fat free vinaigrette, lovely 😊 .