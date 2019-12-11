Rubicon Sparkling Lychee Juice Drink 330Ml
- Energy277kJ 65kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars15g15%
- Salt0.02g<1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ/20kcal
- Sparkling Lychee Juice Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
- Sparkling exotic lychee fruit drink made from the finest hand picked Lychee's for a sweet, fruity almost floral flavour.
- From your first sip of our sparkling Lychee fruit drink, the sun will shine a little brighter and you'll hear the faint echo of steel drums (don't worry, you're not going crazy, it's what we like to call the Rubicon effect).
- Check out our full sparkling range which also includes Passion, Mango, Guava and Pomegranate. We make sure that only the finest fruits make it into our drinks. For deliciously enticing flavours overflowing with the exotic (not literally).
- Rubicon - the True Taste of the Exotic
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 330ml
Carbonated Water, Lychee Juice (5%), Sugar, Acid (Malic Acid), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Pectin), Sweetener (Sucralose), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)
Best Before End: See Base of Can
- Drink chilled
- Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
- Rubicon,
- A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
330ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|84kJ/20kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
