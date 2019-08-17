By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Sancerre 75Cl

4.5(18)Write a review
Tesco Finest Sancerre 75Cl
£ 14.00
£14.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy360kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 288kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • 2018 Sancerre Appellation Sancerre Controlee. AOC. Product of France.
  • Made from Sauvignon Blanc grapes produced in the famous vineyards of Sancerre. This dry, crisp wine has intense flavours of citrus and tropical fruit with a long creamy finish. A great match for goat's cheese and salads.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Made from Sauvignon Blanc grapes produced in the famous vineyards of Sancerre. This dry, crisp wine has intense flavours of citrus and tropical fruit with a long creamy, refreshing finish. A great match for goat's cheese and salads.

Region of Origin

The Loire Valley

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Fournier Pere et Fils

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Damien Laurent

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Optimum ripeness is crucial so as to combine fruit and freshness, so the winemaker waits until the moment of finest ripeness before starting the harvest. Pressing is done in modern pneumatic presses in the winery, and the must is fermented at cool temperatures. The winery is kept at a cool temperature throughout, since freshness and aromatic purity are the important elements here.

History

  • Fournier are wine growers making classic Pouilly Fume and Sancerre in their family winery. The wines can be described as herby, steely, gunflint-smoky, combining appealing aromas with a refreshing crispness. This Finest Sancerre has sufficient structure to accompany fish dishes and white meats. Traditionally these wines are made to be drunk with food and consequently the emphasis is on floral and elegant freshness rather than great structure.

Regional Information

  • The vineyards of Sancerre face those of Pouilly Fume across the mighty Loire river. Both areas produce wine from the Sauvignon Blanc grape. The Fournier family estate has grown from five hectares in 1950 to 60 hectares today, divided over the appellations of Menetou Salon, Sancerre and Pouilly Fumé.

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store horizontally in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of France, Bottled in France

Number of uses

6 Servings

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy288kJ / 69kcal360kJ / 87kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

18 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Will buy again.

5 stars

Excellent value, taste, quality, & really enjoyed drinking this.

A little disappointed in comparison

3 stars

Was a little disappointed with tesco brand as was on the Sharp side compared to my normal glass of sancerre

Stunning

5 stars

One of the best whites I have tasted. I like a light, not oaky white - some may not like that but for me it is absolutely perfect. A clean, pure wine - no hint of headache the next day if one too many glasses drunk!

Delicious

4 stars

I like the cool fresh fruity taste of this wine with smoked salmon &horseradish

Truly Finest Sancerre

5 stars

A superb classical Sancerre and a refreshing conterpoint to New Zealand Sauvignon. The colour is pale lemon-green, with a complex nose of candied and ripe citrus fruit and white flowers. The palate is well-rounded and precise, with keen acidity (this is Sancerre after all) but with the gooseberry and lemon fruits coming to the fore. Overall, this is a well-poised and elegant Sancerre, which reminds us that France can still compete in the Sauvignon Blanc stakes. I tasted this alongside Malaysian Chicken Curry which worked reasonably well, but I think the supreme match would be simple baked white fish. Fantastique!

Excellent

5 stars

I'm surprised by the negativity from some other reviewers. I found this to be exactly what it should be - full of wonderful fruit, with 'just right' minerality. This is the subtle end of the Sauvignon Blanc spectrum - a million miles from the brash New World versions - but quite delightful in its Old World charm. I would definitely recommend it.

Good quality at a good price

4 stars

I have come to recognise the Finest range as being solid and reliable, and at a sensible price. This Sancerre just confirms my views!

Mature, under stated

5 stars

Very pleasant white wine with a subtle dryness. Ideal with fish and white meat.

Very good

4 stars

I marginally prefer a sancerre over a chablis when drinking whites; and this is a nice example.

Variety across years

3 stars

Its the 2012 that won the silver award at IWSC. From reviews here and and on other wines, its clear there are changes in the quality across the years which is generally not being reflected by changes in price. I found the 2013 to be passable but not worth even the £9.99 (reduced price) currently available.

