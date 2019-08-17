Tesco Finest Sancerre 75Cl

Will buy again.
Excellent value, taste, quality, & really enjoyed drinking this.
A little disappointed in comparison
Was a little disappointed with tesco brand as was on the Sharp side compared to my normal glass of sancerre
Stunning
One of the best whites I have tasted. I like a light, not oaky white - some may not like that but for me it is absolutely perfect. A clean, pure wine - no hint of headache the next day if one too many glasses drunk!
Delicious
I like the cool fresh fruity taste of this wine with smoked salmon &horseradish
Truly Finest Sancerre
A superb classical Sancerre and a refreshing conterpoint to New Zealand Sauvignon. The colour is pale lemon-green, with a complex nose of candied and ripe citrus fruit and white flowers. The palate is well-rounded and precise, with keen acidity (this is Sancerre after all) but with the gooseberry and lemon fruits coming to the fore. Overall, this is a well-poised and elegant Sancerre, which reminds us that France can still compete in the Sauvignon Blanc stakes. I tasted this alongside Malaysian Chicken Curry which worked reasonably well, but I think the supreme match would be simple baked white fish. Fantastique!
Excellent
I'm surprised by the negativity from some other reviewers. I found this to be exactly what it should be - full of wonderful fruit, with 'just right' minerality. This is the subtle end of the Sauvignon Blanc spectrum - a million miles from the brash New World versions - but quite delightful in its Old World charm. I would definitely recommend it.
Good quality at a good price
I have come to recognise the Finest range as being solid and reliable, and at a sensible price. This Sancerre just confirms my views!
Mature, under stated
Very pleasant white wine with a subtle dryness. Ideal with fish and white meat.
Very good
I marginally prefer a sancerre over a chablis when drinking whites; and this is a nice example.
Variety across years
Its the 2012 that won the silver award at IWSC. From reviews here and and on other wines, its clear there are changes in the quality across the years which is generally not being reflected by changes in price. I found the 2013 to be passable but not worth even the £9.99 (reduced price) currently available.