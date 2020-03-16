Flash Guard Spray Plus Bleach 500Ml

Effective
Excellent value and most useful at this time to assist with virus concerns
The product is excellent when it works but the widget which makes the foam is a little unreliable.
Excellent!
I really like this products because it works amazing in my bathroom, leaves it clean,fresh and smells great for the bathroom. Goes a long way and keeps my bathroom looking shiny and clean.
Excellent!
Great product cleans well and kills germs giving a great shine.
Excellent!
My absolute go to when cleaning the bathroom, makes everything shiny and smells so clean and fresh
Excellent!
Flash is always on my top list of cleaning products, the bathroom flash is amazing, cuts threw grime, and smells divine.
Excellent!
Smells amazing, cleans so well and leaves a beautiful fragrance in the bathroom once used. The only product I use on my bath, basin and tiles
Excellent!
I always go back to the flash bathroom spray. I love the smell and it always leaves the bathroom looking clean and shiny.
Excellent!
I love most Flash products, but this is my must have bathtoom product, as it leaves a great smell and a fantasic shine on the bath and sink, would really recommend
Excellent!
Love flash kitchen cleaner, in my opinion it's the best cleaner for your kitchen. With having a child she will pick of the side when I'm preparing food and I never mind as I knoe flash has done its job and removed all the germs. The smell is nice and the shine when the sun goes on my sink is super