Kolak Ready Salted Crisps 6 X 28G

- Conforming to the requirements of the Rabbinate of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations - London.
- Under the supervision of the RABBINATE of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations London.
- KOSHER FOR PASSOVER.
- Pack size: 168G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Palm Oil, Salt
Storage
STORE IN A COOL, DRY PLACE, AWAY FROM SUNLIGHTS AND STRONG ODOURS.
Name and address
- Kolak Snack Foods Ltd.,
- 310 Elveden Road,
- London,
- NW10 7ST.
Return to
- Guarantee.
- Every care is taken to ensure that these crisps reach you in perfect condition. If you have any complaints please return the packet and contents to the address below, stating when and where you bought it and we will be pleased to reimburse you.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Kolak Snack Foods Ltd.,
- 310 Elveden Road,
- London,
- NW10 7ST.
Net Contents
6 x x 28g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|560kcal
|-
|2333kJ
|Protein
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|50.2g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|Fat
|37.0g
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|Sodium
|0.5g
