Calgon 3 In 1 Limescale Protection Tablets 15 Washes

It’s hard to tell if it’s doing it’s job? 4 stars Review from Rb-UK 30th January 2020 I don’t have anything negative to say about this product, my washing came out smelling very clean. But it’s hard to say if it’s fighting the limescale in my machine as it’s all ‘behind the scenes’. I do like the idea of it though and when we buy our new washing machine I’ll use Calgon to help make sure limescale doesn’t build up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for machines 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 28th January 2020 So I've been using these for a few weeks now and I'm really impressed. They are easy to use, simply putting one in before a main wash. My machine feels cleaner and clothes come out a lot fresher. And I believe that's dkento the tablets. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Removes limescale 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 28th January 2020 Calgon Limescale prevention tablets small pack of 15 pieces. Calgon has 3 neutralising actions: 1. Unbeatable limescale protection to prevent machine breakdown 2. Anti-dirt action to avoid residue accumulation 3. New anti-odour actives the fight mal-odour I was using one tab in each washing. After few washing the clothes feels much more soft when unloading the washing machine and as well after drying. The conditioner scent is much more vibrant. It’s easy single dose tabs so you don’t have to measure the powder. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I believe it works!! 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 22nd January 2020 I guess it’s hard to tell how good this is for the secret inner workings of my washing machine but as a new homeowner in a hard water area I want to make my ‘washing machine last longer’ (couldn’t resist)! I’ve also noticed it gets rid of that weird dampy smell so I’ll be stocking with these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good so far 4 stars Review from Rb-UK 13th January 2020 Never used these before so was looking forward to trying, my machine sometimes had a smell from drum, I have noticed since using these its definitely not there now, so it must be cleaning everything well I will continue to use these so my washer lasts [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No limescale 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 11th January 2020 I brought this as I brought a new washing machine and I live in a very hard water area. I am so impressed and with how well all our clothes look when I have washed them and also saving me money with my washing machine living longer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nasty Smell 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 11th January 2020 I used this in my washing machine mainly because it was beginning to smell and I just couldn't find out where it was coming from. I used Calgon twice and the smell has gone. It has most certainly improved the look of my laundry as well as I used to get brown stains on some of my washing but these have disappeared too. I'm not using it on every wash as I think it works out too expensive and everything seems to be ok on every other or even 1/3 washes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for washing machine 4 stars Review from Rb-UK 11th January 2020 These tablets are quick and easy to use. They not only get rid of the limescale in the washing machine, they also give the clothes a fresher, brighter look. The 3 in 1 also helps with bad odur, and suitable with all types of fabric. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Washing Machines live longer with Calgon 4 stars Review from Rb-UK 10th January 2020 I have been using this for a week or so so I dont know if that's enough time to make an impact on my washing machine, however I am happy with it at the moment and will continue to persevere and use it in every wash. My only concern is that the instructions say to use it in the drawer with the washing powder but I use a washing capsule in the drum so have just popped the tablet in with that too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]