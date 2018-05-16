By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Lemon Cake Slices 174G

£ 1.00
£0.58/100g
One slice
  • Energy493kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars9.4g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1701kJ / 406kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge cake with lemon filling, topped with icing.
  • Teatime classic Layered sponge with lemon filling and icing for a sweet, zesty treat.
  • Teatime classic
  • Layered sponge with lemon filling and icing for a sweet, zesty treat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 174g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Filling (16%)(Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Stabiliser (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Egg Yolk, Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Colour (Titanium Dioxide, Carotenes), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate)), Icing (16%)(Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Milk Sugar, Palm Kernel oil, Emulsifier (Polysorbate 60, Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Colour (Titanium Dioxide, Carotenes), Gelling Agent (Agar), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Pasturised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Humectant (Glycerol), Potato Starch, Lemon Zest, Water, Raising Agents (Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Maltodextrin, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Dried Skimmed Milk.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and soya.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectation. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-pm.
Net Contents

174g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (29g)
Energy1701kJ / 406kcal493kJ / 118kcal
Fat18.3g5.3g
Saturates3.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate55.8g16.2g
Sugars32.3g9.4g
Fibre1.7g0.5g
Protein3.6g1.0g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

