Tesco 6 Lemon Cake Slices 174G

- Energy493kJ 118kcal6%
- Fat5.3g8%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars9.4g10%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1701kJ / 406kcal
Product Description
- Sponge cake with lemon filling, topped with icing.
- Teatime classic Layered sponge with lemon filling and icing for a sweet, zesty treat.
- Teatime classic Layered sponge with lemon filling and icing for a sweet, zesty treat.
- Teatime classic
- Layered sponge with lemon filling and icing for a sweet, zesty treat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 174g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Filling (16%)(Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Stabiliser (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Egg Yolk, Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Colour (Titanium Dioxide, Carotenes), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate)), Icing (16%)(Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Milk Sugar, Palm Kernel oil, Emulsifier (Polysorbate 60, Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Colour (Titanium Dioxide, Carotenes), Gelling Agent (Agar), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Pasturised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Humectant (Glycerol), Potato Starch, Lemon Zest, Water, Raising Agents (Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Maltodextrin, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Dried Skimmed Milk.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and soya.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the Netherlands
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectation. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
174g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (29g)
|Energy
|1701kJ / 406kcal
|493kJ / 118kcal
|Fat
|18.3g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|55.8g
|16.2g
|Sugars
|32.3g
|9.4g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.6g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019