Ecover Limescale Remover 500Ml

Good product 2 stars Review from ecover.com 9th February 2019 I found this product does what it says on the label but the smell is horrible. Would have given it a much better rating if it had a nice smell such a shame. I would recommend this product but just be aware of the not so nice smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really excellent. 5 stars Review from ecover.com 5th December 2018 I bought this to try out as i believe it should be more environmentally friendly due to the natural formula. Given the nature of having natural ingredients that make up the forumula i was a bit sceptical on how effective this cleaning product would be, however thankfully my curiosity got the better of me as this is very effective limescale remover. I have been using it all around the taps, sinks, shower door and the results have been very satisfying, removing limescale with ease. The smell is very pleasent and is not chemically but fruity. Will be trying this again in the future, however that may he a while due to this products effectiveness, a little goes a long way! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product with a bit of elbow grease! 4 stars Review from ecover.com 24th November 2018 I wanted to try the ecover brand for a while however I struggled to see how it could be as effective as the chemical based products. The opportunity to try their limescale remover was too good to pass up! So I let the limescale on my kitchen sink build up a bit. The packaging is great and the smell was a little strong (unexpected for a ‘natural based’ product). After applying the product, it works so much better if you do leave it on for a few minutes, and with a bit of elbow grease as well I would say that it is comparable to the brand that does the penny test! The limescale came away beautifully. I would use this product as an alternative to my usual brand, it is less chemical and with a small amount of extra effort it works just as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great at removing limescale! 4 stars Review from ecover.com 22nd November 2018 I recently purchased this product and have been very pleased with it. I can already see the benefits in my kitchen and bathroom. This product is eco friendly as well as being great at removing limescale! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

On par with leading brands on the market 4 stars Review from ecover.com 20th November 2018 Ecover is a product I am enjoying using. I have always used lead brands from high street supermarkets. However I have found ecover to be just as effective. it tackles limesacle in a very quick and user friendly way and I will definitely keep using this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great and efficient product with 5 stars Review from ecover.com 19th November 2018 This product is easy to use and efficient. It works well on all surface especially in the kitchen and the bathroom. I like the fact that the product is eco-engaged and defend the environment! Using plant based solution as well as plant based plastic is good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works well! 4 stars Review from Ecover UK 18th November 2018 Used the product on limescale that had built up on the shower door for a long period of time. Had tried some supermarket own brands but they didn't work very well. This product got rid of the majority of the limescale without even scrubbing too hard. Also the fact that it's eco-friendly is a great bonus! The photos don't really do it justice as I found it hard to take a good photo with my phone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good limescale remover 5 stars Review from ecover.com 17th November 2018 This is one of the best limescale removers i have ever used. I have used many before in the past and nothing beats this. I have used it in the bathroom and now all the limescales are gone, my bathroom looks spotless now. Would recommend this to anyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Worked very well! 5 stars Review from ecover.com 17th November 2018 I used this on my shower and all my sinks. The spray coverage is great. You leave it for a few mins and wipe it off while rinsing. Removed limescale really well and we are in a hard water area. Would definitely recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]