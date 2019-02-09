By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ecover Limescale Remover 500Ml

4.5(27)Write a review
Ecover Limescale Remover 500Ml
£ 3.00
£6.00/litre

Product Description

  • Limescale Remover
  • This hard-working spray sticks to surfaces to get rid of hard water build-up such as limescale and calcium deposits on sinks, taps, tiles & showerheads.
  • Get nature on your side
  • We choose renewable plant-based ingredients which are effective, reduce pollution and lessen the burden on our planet's resources.
  • Plant-based ingredients
  • Made in our clean, green factories
  • Destroys limescale build-up
  • UNEP award
  • Cruelty-free international
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

<5%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfume (Limonene), Others: Water, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: For Showerscreens and Wall Tiles: Spray directly onto surface, leave to work for a few minutes depending on limescale build-up then rinse off with water. For Sinks, Taps, Tiles and Showerheads: Spray directly onto area, leave to work for a few minutes depending on build-up, wipe with a damp sponge then rinse.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: do not use on enamel, marble and natural stones, brassware, gold, silver, household appliances, damaged or hot surfaces.
  • WARNING.
  • CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION.
  • ECOVER LIMESCALE REMOVER
  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Trigger. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • B-2390 Malle.

Return to

  • www.ecover.com
  • 03451 302230
  • info@ecovercareline.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

27 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Good product

2 stars

I found this product does what it says on the label but the smell is horrible. Would have given it a much better rating if it had a nice smell such a shame. I would recommend this product but just be aware of the not so nice smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really excellent.

5 stars

I bought this to try out as i believe it should be more environmentally friendly due to the natural formula. Given the nature of having natural ingredients that make up the forumula i was a bit sceptical on how effective this cleaning product would be, however thankfully my curiosity got the better of me as this is very effective limescale remover. I have been using it all around the taps, sinks, shower door and the results have been very satisfying, removing limescale with ease. The smell is very pleasent and is not chemically but fruity. Will be trying this again in the future, however that may he a while due to this products effectiveness, a little goes a long way! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product with a bit of elbow grease!

4 stars

I wanted to try the ecover brand for a while however I struggled to see how it could be as effective as the chemical based products. The opportunity to try their limescale remover was too good to pass up! So I let the limescale on my kitchen sink build up a bit. The packaging is great and the smell was a little strong (unexpected for a ‘natural based’ product). After applying the product, it works so much better if you do leave it on for a few minutes, and with a bit of elbow grease as well I would say that it is comparable to the brand that does the penny test! The limescale came away beautifully. I would use this product as an alternative to my usual brand, it is less chemical and with a small amount of extra effort it works just as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great at removing limescale!

4 stars

I recently purchased this product and have been very pleased with it. I can already see the benefits in my kitchen and bathroom. This product is eco friendly as well as being great at removing limescale! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

On par with leading brands on the market

4 stars

Ecover is a product I am enjoying using. I have always used lead brands from high street supermarkets. However I have found ecover to be just as effective. it tackles limesacle in a very quick and user friendly way and I will definitely keep using this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great and efficient product with

5 stars

This product is easy to use and efficient. It works well on all surface especially in the kitchen and the bathroom. I like the fact that the product is eco-engaged and defend the environment! Using plant based solution as well as plant based plastic is good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works well!

4 stars

Used the product on limescale that had built up on the shower door for a long period of time. Had tried some supermarket own brands but they didn't work very well. This product got rid of the majority of the limescale without even scrubbing too hard. Also the fact that it's eco-friendly is a great bonus! The photos don't really do it justice as I found it hard to take a good photo with my phone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good limescale remover

5 stars

This is one of the best limescale removers i have ever used. I have used many before in the past and nothing beats this. I have used it in the bathroom and now all the limescales are gone, my bathroom looks spotless now. Would recommend this to anyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Worked very well!

5 stars

I used this on my shower and all my sinks. The spray coverage is great. You leave it for a few mins and wipe it off while rinsing. Removed limescale really well and we are in a hard water area. Would definitely recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

lovely product

5 stars

Product worked extremely well. Ecover brand is a product that I would definitely use across the house. A quick spray and swipe sufficiently did the job, the scent as expected was decent but not too strong to make you light headed. Would recommend to all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

