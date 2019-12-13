By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Tiger Who Came To Tea Paddys Bathroom Judith Kerr

The Tiger Who Came To Tea Paddys Bathroom Judith Kerr
  • This classic story of Sophie and her extraordinary tea-time guest has been loved by millions of children since it was first published over 30 years ago. Now a new generation will enjoy this beautiful reformatted edition! The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don't expect to see at the door is a big furry, stripy tiger! This modern classic picture book is perfect for reading aloud, or for small children to read to themselves time and again. All artwork has been re-originated and a fresh design approach has been used for this reformatted edition.

A classic!

5 stars

You can't go wrong with this quirky charming children's book

Great book

5 stars

I had this book as a child and my daughter loves it too.

Lovely book, great price

5 stars

This story is adorable and this is the best price around. Over £10 in other stores, well done!

Lovely Book

5 stars

I bought this for my daughter and she loves it as much as I did when I was young.

Great Classic

5 stars

Great Book for children, a book I'm sure we all remember for one reason or another!

Kids absolutely love this book

5 stars

I have bought this twice for my children as the first one I had to read that much started falling apart. My kids love this, I bought it as I remembered loving it as a child myself. I then bought it twice as a gift for other children.

the tiger who came to tea

5 stars

sons teacher girlfriend wanted this for her primary school class a bright colourful childrens book which little ones love and very well priced

