East End Red Kidney Beans 500G
Product Description
- Dark Red Kidney Beans
- The true taste of the east
- Re-cleaned in the UK
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Allergy Information
- This product may contain traces of Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, in an airtight container.For best before end see reverse
Produce of
Foreign Produce: Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- 1. Sort through and discard any hardened kernels, etc.
- 2. Wash in 3-4 changes of clean water.
- 3. Soak in enough water to cover for at least 5 hours or overnight.
- 4. Replace water with fresh water, bring to the boil for at least 10 minutes.
- 5. Simmer for 1 1/2 hours or until tender ensuring saucepan does not run dry.
Name and address
- East End Foods plc,
- Kenrick Way,
- West Bromwich,
- West Midlands,
- B71 4EA.,
- U.K.
Return to
- Should this product not meet our high standards, please return the product and we will be happy to refund the purchase and postage costs.
- Applies to the U.K. only. This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average per 100gms uncooked
|Energy
|1133kJ/266kcal
|Protein
|22.0g
|Carbohydrate
|45.0g
|Fat
|1.5g
