Lurpak Unsalted Spreadable 500G

No palm oil in this spreadable butter
It is butter and it spreads easily when taken straight out of the fridge, unlike conventional block butter I don't seem to use so much because it's spread so easily. Cooking Is Easy instead of oil in my frying pan I use a small amount of Lurpak things don't seem to stick to the pan, and it seems to be the only spreadable butter that doesn't contain palm oil.
perfect
i have used it for years,great on bread/toast etc but makes wonderful cream filling for cakes with egg yolks and sugar
My favourite spreadable butter. Why is it not available