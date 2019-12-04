Lurpak Unsalted Spreadable 500G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Blended Spread 78 % (52 % milk fat & 26 % rapeseed oil)
  • We've waited all year for this.
  • Slice the turkey.
  • Crumble the cheese.
  • Pop the cranberry.
  • Grab the crusty loaf.
  • And reach for the Lurpak.
  • It's festive sarnie time.
  • Lurpak® butter blended with rapeseed oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Butter (64%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Lactic Culture (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedBest before: See lid

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • 4 Savannah Way,
  • Leeds Valley Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • UK contact details:
  • Arla Consumer Careline 0845 600 6688
  • www.lurpak.co.uk
Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2904 kJ / 706 kcal
Fat 78 g
of which saturates 35 g
Carbohydrate 0.6 g
of which sugars 0.6 g
Protein 0.5 g
Salt <0.01 g

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

No palm oil in this spreadable butter

5 stars

It is butter and it spreads easily when taken straight out of the fridge, unlike conventional block butter I don't seem to use so much because it's spread so easily. Cooking Is Easy instead of oil in my frying pan I use a small amount of Lurpak things don't seem to stick to the pan, and it seems to be the only spreadable butter that doesn't contain palm oil.

perfect

5 stars

i have used it for years,great on bread/toast etc but makes wonderful cream filling for cakes with egg yolks and sugar

My favourite spreadable butter. Why is it not ava

5 stars

My favourite spreadable butter. Why is it not available

