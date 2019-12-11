Nishaan Chakki Roti 350G

can be on the dry and thin side but not bad for
can be on the dry and thin side but not bad for the price
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Whole Wheat Flour (13.5%), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate)
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, re-close at the seam and use within 2 days.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat pan to accommodate the Chakki Roti, heat each side for 15 seconds. For best results, leave preparation of Chakki Roti until your meal is ready to be served. They can be kept warm by wrapping in a cloth kitchen towel.
350g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per Wrap
|Energy
|1210kJ/286kcal
|706kJ/167kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|4.0g
|of which saturates
|3.0g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrates
|46.4g
|27.1g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.6g
|Protein
|8.2g
|4.8g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.9g
