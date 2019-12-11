By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nishaan Chakki Roti 350G

3(1)Write a review
Nishaan Chakki Roti 350G
£ 1.10
£0.31/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Chakki Roti Traditional Indian Chapatti
  • Chakkit Roti is an Indian unleavened bread which is cooked on a hot Tava. Made from whole wheat, Chakki Roti has a long tradition and is used to make meals easier to eat with hands, by simply tearing and forming into a scoop to pick up the food. It is usually eaten hot, or within a few minutes of cooking.
  • Traditional Indian chapattis made with real chakki flour for a softer roti
  • Just heat & serve
  • Suitable vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Whole Wheat Flour (13.5%), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, re-close at the seam and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat pan to accommodate the Chakki Roti, heat each side for 15 seconds. For best results, leave preparation of Chakki Roti until your meal is ready to be served. They can be kept warm by wrapping in a cloth kitchen towel.

Name and address

  • East End Foods plc,
  • Kenrick Way,
  • West Bromwich,
  • West Midlands,
  • B71 4EA.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • Should this product not meet our high standards, please return the product and we will be happy to refund the purchase and postage costs. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • East End Foods plc,
  • Kenrick Way,
  • West Bromwich,
  • West Midlands,
  • B71 4EA.
  • Tel: +44 (0)121 553 1999
  • www.eastendfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper Wrap
Energy 1210kJ/286kcal706kJ/167kcal
Fat 6.9g4.0g
of which saturates 3.0g1.7g
Carbohydrates46.4g27.1g
of which sugars 2.7g1.6g
Fibre 2.7g1.6g
Protein 8.2g4.8g
Salt 1.6g0.9g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

can be on the dry and thin side but not bad for

3 stars

can be on the dry and thin side but not bad for the price

Helpful little swaps

Nishaan Traditional Roti 350G

£ 1.10
£0.31/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here