Rubicon Mango Exotic Juice Drink 288Ml

£ 0.60
£0.21/100ml
Each 288ml carton contains
  • Energy333kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.5g
    <1%
  • Sugars14g
    16%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 116kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Mango Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Now with half the sugar!*
  • *50% less sugar than our previous recipe.
  • Mangoes have a delicious, sweet creamy flavour with an irresistible fragrant aroma.
  • Treat your taste buds to our other exotic flavours.
  • Rubicon Passion
  • Rubicon Guava
  • Rubicon Lychee
  • Rich in vitamin C
  • Made with the finest handpicked mangoes
  • Contains sweetness from a natural source
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 288ml
Information

Ingredients

Water, Mango Purée (18%), Sugar, Fructose, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Storage

Best Before End - See Top of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use - drink chilled

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • We handpick the finest quality fruits to capture real fruit flavour in every one of our drinks
  • We always like to hear what your think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at
  • rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
Net Contents

288ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 116kJ / 28kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.5g
Carbohydrate 5.0g
of which sugars 4.9g
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g
Vitamin C 30mg (38%†)
†Percentage of reference intake of an average adult-
Each 288ml carton provides 100% of the reference intake of Vitamin C-

Not as sweet, not as nice

3 stars

Rubicon have reduced the sugar content of their fruit juices and replaced them with sweeteners. This once lovely drink now tastes artificial, which is one thing that natural fruit juices should not taste like.

