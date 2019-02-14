Rubicon Mango Exotic Juice Drink 288Ml

Not as sweet, not as nice
Rubicon have reduced the sugar content of their fruit juices and replaced them with sweeteners. This once lovely drink now tastes artificial, which is one thing that natural fruit juices should not taste like.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 116kJ / 28kcal
Water, Mango Purée (18%), Sugar, Fructose, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
Best Before End - See Top of Pack
288ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|116kJ / 28kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|30mg (38%†)
|†Percentage of reference intake of an average adult
|-
|Each 288ml carton provides 100% of the reference intake of Vitamin C
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019