Tesco Finest Kidderton Ash Goats Cheese 150G

Lovely product - shame about the stock control
Lovely product, just a shame that the people in the local shop seem unable to do stock control properly. Twice have bought now and Use By date is the same as delivery date. Both times reported now - once should be enough. In fact we had a delivery in between these 2 occasions when the Use By date was several weeks longer than the one that arrived next time. Ok Tesco Customer services refund money and say that they will report to the shop but it didn't seem to work for our local shop after the first complaint.
A claggy disapointment
Used on a pizza with asparagus and Parma ham, unfortunately when cooked it is a very claggy slimy texture which sticks to the inside of your mouth and teeth also seemed to taste quite pungent for a goats cheese more comparative to a blue cheese. I have made pizza with great success using this recipe in the past it is the cheese that was just not palette-able on this occasion. Chavroux La Buche is a very good alternative, and my usual but Tesco don't sell it.