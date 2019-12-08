By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Kidderton Ash Goats Cheese 150G

£ 3.00
£20.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy418kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates6.2g
    31%
  • Sugars<0.5
    <1%
  • Salt0.45g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1395kJ / 337kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft goats' cheese.
  • Made at Butlers farmhouse cheeses in Inglewhite at the foot of Beacon Fell. Butlers is a family business who source goats milk from their own farm a couple of miles from the dairy. This recipe was developed by our cheesemaker to make a new style cheese rolled in ash like some of the soft cheeses sold on the continent. The log shape is a real point of difference to other soft British mould ripened cheeses and the speckled ash coating adds a bit of adventure to your cheese board
  • A mould ripened cheese hand coated in ash to give it mineral notes.
  • This cheese contains a fine black ash that makes it truly distinctive
  • Strength - 2
  • A mould-ripened cheese hand coated in ash to give it mineral notes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Goats' Cheese (Milk), Charcoal.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Please note that due to the natural hand made process of sprinkling this product with ash, varying amounts of small black specs will be visible on the naturally forming white bloom.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1395kJ / 337kcal418kJ / 101kcal
Fat28.6g8.6g
Saturates20.7g6.2g
Carbohydrate<0.5g<0.5g
Sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.7g5.9g
Salt1.5g0.45g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: Please note that due to the natural hand made process of sprinkling this product with ash, varying amounts of small black specs will be visible on the naturally forming white bloom.

Lovely product - shame about the stock control

4 stars

Lovely product, just a shame that the people in the local shop seem unable to do stock control properly. Twice have bought now and Use By date is the same as delivery date. Both times reported now - once should be enough. In fact we had a delivery in between these 2 occasions when the Use By date was several weeks longer than the one that arrived next time. Ok Tesco Customer services refund money and say that they will report to the shop but it didn't seem to work for our local shop after the first complaint.

A claggy disapointment

1 stars

Used on a pizza with asparagus and Parma ham, unfortunately when cooked it is a very claggy slimy texture which sticks to the inside of your mouth and teeth also seemed to taste quite pungent for a goats cheese more comparative to a blue cheese. I have made pizza with great success using this recipe in the past it is the cheese that was just not palette-able on this occasion. Chavroux La Buche is a very good alternative, and my usual but Tesco don't sell it.

