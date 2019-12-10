By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oyster Bay Merlot 75Cl

3.5(14)Write a review
image 1 of Oyster Bay Merlot 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Merlot - Red New Zealand Wine
  • Oyster Bay captures the special character of New Zealand's cool climate viticulture... elegant, assertive wines with glorious fruit flavours.
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites and Egg

Tasting Notes

  • Rich plum and spice, with layers of sweet black berries and a wonderfully soft texture.

Region of Origin

Hawkes Bay

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Oyster Bay Wines New Zealand Ltd.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Michael Ivicevich

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Fruit was destemmed, crushed and transferred into stainless fermentation tanks. The must was inoculated with pure yeast cultures to enhance aromatics and fruit characters. Rackings and pump overs were performed during fermentation to obtain delicate tannins and maximise colour extraction. Following gentle pressing, the wine underwent malolactic fermentation in tank and French oak barriques. The blend was then oak-aged over a period of months to provide softness and complexity to the wine.

History

  • The philosophy of Oyster Bay is to produce fine, distinctly regional Super Premium wines that are elegant and assertive, with glorious fruit flavours. Oyster Bay produces wines from the renowned regions of Marlborough and Hawke's Bay.

Regional Information

  • Hawke's Bay is one of New Zealand's warmest grape-growing regions. From Crownthorpe's sun-drenched terraces to the stony soils of the Gimblett Gravels, Hawke's Bay produces wine as diverse as the landscape itself, creating a world-class cool climate Merlot.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Oyster Bay Wines New Zealand Ltd,
  • 169 Evenden Roadm
  • Twyford,
  • Hastings 4175,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • Delegat Europe Limited,
  • London,
  • EC4A 1LT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Delegat Europe Limited,
  • London,
  • EC4A 1LT,
  • UK.
  • wwww.oysterbaywines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Raal Review not from Oyster bay staff

1 stars

You can see from all the reviews below that they were written by Oyster Bay staff. This is overpriced and rubbish Merlot. too heavy too overpowering difficult to drink. Buy something else

Disappointed

1 stars

Not a touch on the quality of their white wine....

Another Oyster Bay success

5 stars

I've always enjoyed Oyster Bay Suavignon Blanc and was recently introduced to their Merlot. It's a tasty, smooth red that is just the perfect warming drink to have on a winter evening, cuddled up in your lounge, or an excellent partner with your steak.

Oyster Bay is Out of this World

5 stars

The Wine which I Have Ordered is for Christmas Presents

Excelent Value

5 stars

A rather nice smooth taste with lingring after thoughts, about having just one more glass.

Mediocre.

3 stars

We have been drinking this wine for a decade or so and used to love it. Significant hike in price aside, over the past 18 months - 2 years we have been of the opinion that the overall quality of this wine has changed. Can't quite put our finger on it but both the overall roundedness and the body of the wine seem to us to be less refined and thus less palatable. We certainly don't think this wine is worth in excess of £10 a bottle particulary when there are cheaper and superior alternatives available.

Good reliable house red.

4 stars

Not for eleven quid though. Wait until it's on offer.

Great 1

4 stars

A very good medium / full bodied wine. Ideal with meat and pasta dishes or just to enjoy in its own right. Excellent flavour.

A GOOD £5 WINE

3 stars

DRINKABLE BUT NOT AT £7.99. It is full bodied and goes well with red meat.

First rate NZ wine

4 stars

Very good wine and the price was first rate from Tesco

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Mud House Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here