Oyster Bay Merlot 75Cl

Raal Review not from Oyster bay staff
You can see from all the reviews below that they were written by Oyster Bay staff. This is overpriced and rubbish Merlot. too heavy too overpowering difficult to drink. Buy something else
Disappointed
Not a touch on the quality of their white wine....
Another Oyster Bay success
I've always enjoyed Oyster Bay Suavignon Blanc and was recently introduced to their Merlot. It's a tasty, smooth red that is just the perfect warming drink to have on a winter evening, cuddled up in your lounge, or an excellent partner with your steak.
Oyster Bay is Out of this World
The Wine which I Have Ordered is for Christmas Presents
Excelent Value
A rather nice smooth taste with lingring after thoughts, about having just one more glass.
Mediocre.
We have been drinking this wine for a decade or so and used to love it. Significant hike in price aside, over the past 18 months - 2 years we have been of the opinion that the overall quality of this wine has changed. Can't quite put our finger on it but both the overall roundedness and the body of the wine seem to us to be less refined and thus less palatable. We certainly don't think this wine is worth in excess of £10 a bottle particulary when there are cheaper and superior alternatives available.
Good reliable house red.
Not for eleven quid though. Wait until it's on offer.
Great 1
A very good medium / full bodied wine. Ideal with meat and pasta dishes or just to enjoy in its own right. Excellent flavour.
A GOOD £5 WINE
DRINKABLE BUT NOT AT £7.99. It is full bodied and goes well with red meat.
First rate NZ wine
Very good wine and the price was first rate from Tesco