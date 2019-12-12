By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ramon Cardova Rioja 750Ml

image 1 of Ramon Cardova Rioja 750Ml
£ 13.85
£13.85/75cl

Product Description

  • Ramon Cardova is a luxurious example of Spain's famous Rioja wines.
  • Produced from 100% Tempranillo grapes, which are carefully selected from old vines surrounding the town of Haro, La Rioja.
  • With its bright ruby red color, a nose of ripe wild berries and balsamic aromas Ramon Cardova is ideal with red meat, fish, and soft, light cheeses.
  • ALCOHOL 13.5% BY VOL.
  • KOSHER FOR PASSOVER.
  • MEVUSHAL.
  • GOVERNMENT WARNING: (1) ACCORDING TO THE SURGEON GENERAL, WOMEN SHOULD NOT DRINK ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES DURING PREGNANCY BECAUSE OF THE RISK OF BIRTH DEFECTS. (2) CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IMPAIRS YOUR ABILITY TO DRIVE A CAR OR OPERATE MACHINERY, AND MAY CAUSE HEALTH PROBLEMS.
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A nose of ripe wild berries and balsamic aromas.

Alcohol Units

10.13

ABV

13.5% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal with red meat, fish, and soft, light cheeses.

Recycling info

Pack. Glass

Name and address

  • BOTTLED BY:
  • Bodegas Ramon Bilbao,
  • S.A. Haro-España-R.E. 392-LO.
  • SELECTED AND IMPORTED BY:
  • Royal Wine Corp.,
  • New York,

Return to

  • The Grapevine,
  • Kosher Wines and Spirits,
  • 90 Oldhill Street,
  • London,
  • N16 6NA.
  • www.thegrapevineuk.com
  • Tel: 020 88 80 80 80 Email: sales@thegrapevineuk.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

