Ramon Cardova Rioja 750Ml

- Ramon Cardova is a luxurious example of Spain's famous Rioja wines.
- Produced from 100% Tempranillo grapes, which are carefully selected from old vines surrounding the town of Haro, La Rioja.
- With its bright ruby red color, a nose of ripe wild berries and balsamic aromas Ramon Cardova is ideal with red meat, fish, and soft, light cheeses.
- ALCOHOL 13.5% BY VOL.
- KOSHER FOR PASSOVER.
- MEVUSHAL.
- Pack size: 750ml
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- A nose of ripe wild berries and balsamic aromas.
10.13
13.5% vol
Spain
Wine
Ambient
- Ideal with red meat, fish, and soft, light cheeses.
18 Years
