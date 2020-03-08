Baylis & Harding Mandarin & Grapefruit Hand Wash 500Ml

good quality nice small - not overpowering inexpen
good quality nice small - not overpowering inexpensive what more can you ask!
Disappointing
Very thin and watery, barely any scent. Not even as nice as own brand, would definitely not recommend
Aqua (Water), Sodium Chloride, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-150 Distearate, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Limonene, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Propylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Panthenol, Retinyl Palmitate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Hexylene Glycol, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 15985 (Yellow 6)
Made in the UK
Bottle. Recyclable
500ml ℮
WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.
