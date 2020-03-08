By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baylis & Harding Mandarin & Grapefruit Hand Wash 500Ml

3(2)Write a review
Baylis & Harding Mandarin & Grapefruit Hand Wash 500Ml
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Hand Wash
  • For Hand use
  • Sweet Mandarin and Grapefruit, combined with vitamin A, B & C
  • B&H Sweet Mandarin Hand Wash
  • With vitamin a, b & c
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Chloride, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-150 Distearate, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Limonene, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Propylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Panthenol, Retinyl Palmitate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Hexylene Glycol, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 15985 (Yellow 6)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Lather and rinse

Warnings

  • WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Baylis & Harding Plc,
  • Nash Road,
  • Park Farm,
  • Redditch,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B98 7AS,

Return to

  • Baylis & Harding Plc,
  • Nash Road,
  • Park Farm,
  • Redditch,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B98 7AS,
  • England.
  • www.baylisandharding.com
  • RP. MSL,
  • Suite 5385,
  • 27 Upper Pembroke St,
  • Dublin,

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information



WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars



good quality nice small - not overpowering inexpen

5 stars

good quality nice small - not overpowering inexpensive what more can you ask!

Disappointing

1 stars

Very thin and watery, barely any scent. Not even as nice as own brand, would definitely not recommend

